India Relocates Staff in Sittwe Consulate to Yangon in View of Precarious Security Situation

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 12, 2024, 5:14 PM IST

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India is monitoring the security situation in Myanmar, particularly in Rakhine State, and has temporarily relocated staff from CGI Sittwe to Yangon while maintaining its Consulate in Mandalay.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India is monitoring the security situation in Myanmar, particularly in Rakhine State, and has temporarily relocated staff from CGI Sittwe to Yangon while maintaining its Consulate in Mandalay.

New Delhi: India on Friday said it has relocated its staff from its consulate in Myanmarese city of Sittwe to Yangon in view of the precarious security situation in that region of Myanmar.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India is closely monitoring the security situation in that country. "We are closely monitoring the security situation in Myanmar, particularly in the Rakhine State. Necessary steps have been taken to ensure the safety of our citizens," he said at his weekly media briefing.

"We have temporarily relocated our staff at CGI (Consulate General of India) Sittwe to Yangon. Our Consulate in Mandalay remains fully functional," Jaiswal said.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.