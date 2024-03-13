India, Belarus Agrees to Start a Dialogue on Simplification of the Visa Regime for Tourist Flow

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 15 minutes ago

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Sergei Aleinik and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional, and global issues. They harped on economic cooperation and specific cooperation projects.

New Delhi: Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Sergei Aleinik, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Tuesday, reached an agreement to start a dialogue on further simplification of the visa regime to increase mutual tourist flows.

They held bilateral talks in New Delhi. During the talks, during which a letter from the President of Belarus on Belarusian-Indian relations and ways of their development was conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. S. Aleinik expressed gratitude to his counterpart for his consistent support for Belarus' accession to the SCO, as well as for his principled positive stance on Belarus' accession to BRICS In this connection.

Both ministers discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional, and global issues. The main topics were economic cooperation and specific cooperation projects. The approaches to the need to intensify cooperation in this area fully coincided, specific steps were outlined and sectors were identified for the application of major efforts in the near and medium term.

Attention was paid to interregional and parliamentary ties, an inventory of the legal framework, and humanitarian cooperation, including the education of Indian students in Belarus.

An agreement was reached to start a dialogue on further simplification of the visa regime to increase mutual tourist flows. Both sides discussed the interaction between the EAEU and India, as well as within the framework of other multilateral formats. The Ministers discussed in detail the regional situation, global and food security, current crisis phenomena in international relations, and the global economy.

They reaffirmed their coinciding positions on fundamental aspects of world politics, including the need to build a more just and sustainable world order based on multipolarity and sovereign equality of states, balance of interests, and respect for international law.

During the official visit to Delhi, the Belarusian delegation also held talks with the Minister of Chemicals and Mineral Fertilisers, Health and Family Welfare of India, Mansukh Mandaviya. The main topics were food security, supplies of Belarusian machinery, as well as cooperation in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries.

Several agreements were reached, which will be further elaborated within the framework of sectoral interaction and contacts of business circles and relevant associations of the two countries.

