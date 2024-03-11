Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Arrives on a Diplomatic Visit to India to Strengthen Ties

Published : 39 minutes ago

Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Aleinik will make an official visit to India on March 12–13. The Belarus Foreign Minister during his visit is expected to hold talks with his Indian counterpart Jaishankar and several ministers.

New Delhi: Amid a flurry of diplomatic visits to India, Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Aleinik arrived in India on Monday. The visit is scheduled from March 11 to 13. His visit comes against the backdrop of the Free Trade Agreement between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), a trade deal that took nearly 15 years to come to fruition.

The Belarus Foreign Minister during his visit is likely to hold talks with his Indian counterpart Jaishankar, heads of several ministries and government agencies and Indian businessmen. The parties are expected to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues in detail.

Last month, on the sidelines of the Non-aligned Movement Summit, External Affairs Minister Jaishanker held a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart and exchanged views on cooperation between India and Belarus in various sectors. The two leaders spoke about developments related to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. India’s relations with Belarus have been traditionally warm and cordial. India was one of the first countries to recognise Belarus as an independent country in 1991.

