Gangotri National Park Opens for Tourists and Mountaineers

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): The Uttarakhand Forest Department on Monday opened the gates of Gangotri National Park for tourists and mountaineers.

On behalf of the park administration, the lock of the gate at the Kankhu barrier of the Gaumukh-Tapovan track was opened after performing a puja. The Gangotri National Park is spread over about 2,390 square km.

Park Deputy Director Ranganath Pandey said that all four gates of Gangotri National Park have been opened for tourists for six months. It is considered to be the home of rare wild animals including snow leopard, bharal, brown bear etc. Apart from being the origin of the river Ganga from Gaumukh, Gangotri Glacier has peaks ranging from 4,000 meters to 7,000 meters above sea level. Along with this, Gangotri Dham and Nelang Valley are also included under it.

The Nelong Valley connects the India-China international border (China-occupied Tibet). In 2015, the Centre permitted tourists to go to Nelang.

These are the tourist places worth seeing:

Gartang Gali: Witness to the trade relations between India and Tibet, Gartang Gali is near Bhairav Valley. This path prepared by cutting a steep rock provides an experience like a skywalk. It was renovated and opened in 2021. This is a favourite place for adventure tourism lovers. After getting permission for tourism here from the Centre, adventurous tourists come here to experience adventure.

Nelong Valley: The geographical conditions of this valley match those of Ladakh and Spiti Valley. It is situated at a distance of 18 km from Gangotri. A road leads from the valley to the forward posts of the India-China border. It often snows here, due to which the peaks remain covered with snow and the temperature goes below zero.

Kalindikhaal Trek: This trek route connects Gangotri and Badrinath. This trek of about 90 km is considered one of the most difficult treks in the world. It is situated at a high altitude and snowy hills. On this trek, adventure tourism lovers reach Mana Badrinath via Vasukital, Kalindi Khal Pass, Ghastoli and Arvatal. Badrinath temple is near Mana.

Kedartal: Kedartal, located in the Gangotri Himalayas, is at a distance of about 18 km from Gangotri. On the trek starting from Gangotri, trekkers reach Kedartal via Bhojkharak, Kedarkharak. The sight of Thalaya Sagar mountain near this lake is the centre of attraction.

Gomukh Tapovan Trek: The most famous trek of the Gangotri National Park area is the Gomukh Tapovan Trek. The distance of this trek to Gomukh is about 18 to 22 km from Gangotri. Only 150 pilgrims are allowed on this trek every day.