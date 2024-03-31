From Samosa, Tea to Biryani, EC Fixes Rates for Poll Expenditure

Hyderabad: During the Lok Sabha elections, political parties and candidates have to calculate their expenses carefully. The Election Commission monitors their expenses from time to time. The EC has imposed limits on the expenditure incurred by candidates and parties in various states. These prices are decided by the election officials of the respective districts as part of the monitoring of election expenses. Look at the rate card for the expenses on food, snacks and others across the country.

In Jalandhar, Punjab, candidates have to spend a maximum of Rs 15 for a cup of tea and they have to spend the same for Samosa also. Rs 20 on lassi and Rs 15 on lemon juice. Rs 40 on Chole Bhature, Rs 250 on chicken and Rs 500 on mutton. In Madhya Pradesh, you can spend Rs 7 for tea and Rs 7.50 for a samosa. However, in the Balaghat area, chai is only Rs 5. Samosa is fixed at Rs 10. For Idli, Sambar Vada and Poha-Jelebi, you can spend a maximum of Rs 20 and Rs 30 for Dosha and Upma.

In Manipur's Thoubal district where violence has recently taken place, tea, samosa, kachori and dates are only Rs 10. In the Tengnapal district, black tea is Rs 5 and chai is Rs 10. Duck meat is Rs 300 per kg. Compared to the previous Lok Sabha elections in Chennai, the price of chai has been increased to a maximum of Rs 15 and coffee to Rs 20. Chicken biryani is fixed at Rs 180.

In Gautamabuddha Nagar, Noida, a veg meal is Rs 100, a cup of chai is Rs 10, a kachori is Rs 15, a sandwich is Rs 25, and a kilo of jalebi is only Rs 90. Candidates in North Goa have increased the chai price from Rs 15 to Rs 20. In Haryana Jind, Matar Paneer Rs 160, Dal Makhna-Mixed Veg Rs 130.

From helipads, luxury vehicles and farmhouses to flowers, coolers, ACs and sofas, prices are fixed in the rate cards. Apart from this, a limit has been imposed on the prices of garlands. Expenditure limits on public meetings, rallies, advertisements, hoardings, leaflets and meeting venues have been incorporated.

Although there is a spending limit for candidates, there is no limit on campaign spending for political parties. According to the guidelines recently issued by the EC... the maximum limit for the expenditure of a candidate in the Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh is Rs 95 lakhs. In states like Arunachal Pradesh, Goa and Sikkim, it is Rs 75 lakhs.

In Union Territories, the expenditure limit for candidates is Rs 75 lakhs to Rs 95 lakhs. Section 55(1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 states that a candidate shall furnish details of his expenses from the time of nomination till the declaration of results.

Candidates or parties should provide minimum facilities to workers and voters, who attend the meetings during the elections. Food is served, along with chai and samosa. These are also included in the election expenses of the candidates/parties. These will have to be spent subject to EC norms. However, alcohol is also provided to voters and party workers, but the details are not disclosed. It is an open secret.

