ETV Bharat / bharat

UP LS Polls: Comedian Shyam Rangeela Faces Hurdles In Getting Nomination Form From Varanasi, To Try Again May 13

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Comedian and politician Shyam Rangeela, known for mimicking political PM Narendra Modi, is set to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi as an Independent candidate.
Comedian Shyam Rangeela(Photo: X@ShyamRangeela)

Comedian Shyam Rangeela who has decided to contest against PM Narendra Modi from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat claims he is facing hurdles in getting the nomination form. Rangeela said he tried to obtain the form on Friday but could not and will again try on May 13.

Lucknow: Comedian and politician Shyam Rangeela, known for mimicking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Modi’s constituency Varanasi as an Independent candidate.

Rangeela on Friday claimed that he is facing problems in obtaining the nomination form, as the authorities are making it difficult for him, and urged the Election Commission of India to intervene.

“The process of obtaining nomination forms in Varanasi has been made so complicated that it has become very difficult to get the form. After waiting in queue for hours, the election office said that you should first submit copies of the Aadhaar cards of ten proposers (including signatures) and their phone numbers, only then will you get the treasury challan form for the form,” Rangeela posted in Hindi on X.

“However, such a provision is not in accordance with the rules of the Election Commission. I request the honourable Election Commission to provide proper directions to the Varanasi district administration, strengthening our faith in the democracy of this country,” he added.

On Saturday, Rangeela further spoke about the issues he faced while obtaining the nomination form and said that he will again try to submit it on Monday, May 13.

It’s been four days since nomination process for Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency started. Rangeela has time till May 14 to file his nomination. PM Modi apart, Ajay Rai from Congress-SP alliance and BSP’s Atahar Jamal Lari are also contesting from this seat. Varanasi will vote in the seventh and final phase of polling, on June 1.

Read More

Shyam Rangeela, Comedian Who Mimicked, Voiced Support For Modi, To Contest Against Him In Varanasi

TAGGED:

VARANASI LOK SABHA SEATPRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODIMODI MIMICRY ARTISTSHYAM RANGEELA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.