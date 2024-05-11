UP LS Polls: Comedian Shyam Rangeela Faces Hurdles In Getting Nomination Form From Varanasi, To Try Again May 13

Lucknow: Comedian and politician Shyam Rangeela, known for mimicking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Modi’s constituency Varanasi as an Independent candidate.

Rangeela on Friday claimed that he is facing problems in obtaining the nomination form, as the authorities are making it difficult for him, and urged the Election Commission of India to intervene.

“The process of obtaining nomination forms in Varanasi has been made so complicated that it has become very difficult to get the form. After waiting in queue for hours, the election office said that you should first submit copies of the Aadhaar cards of ten proposers (including signatures) and their phone numbers, only then will you get the treasury challan form for the form,” Rangeela posted in Hindi on X.

“However, such a provision is not in accordance with the rules of the Election Commission. I request the honourable Election Commission to provide proper directions to the Varanasi district administration, strengthening our faith in the democracy of this country,” he added.

On Saturday, Rangeela further spoke about the issues he faced while obtaining the nomination form and said that he will again try to submit it on Monday, May 13.

It’s been four days since nomination process for Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency started. Rangeela has time till May 14 to file his nomination. PM Modi apart, Ajay Rai from Congress-SP alliance and BSP’s Atahar Jamal Lari are also contesting from this seat. Varanasi will vote in the seventh and final phase of polling, on June 1.