EC Transfers Andhra Pradesh DGP Rajendranath Reddy Following Opposition Complaints

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): The Election Commission on Sunday ordered the transfer of Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police KV Rajendranath Reddy with immediate effect.

The EC has taken these steps on the opposition's complaints that the DGP and several other officials are cooperating with the ruling YSR Congress Party in the state. The ECI issued orders to the Chief Secretary to transfer the DGP immediately.

The poll panel has also asked the DGP to hand over charge to the next in rank officer instantly. It has directed the Chief Secretary to provide a list of three DGP rank officers by 11 am on Monday for selection as the next DGP. The Chief Secretary has also been instructed not to give any election duties to Rajendranath Reddy.

The transfer of DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy created ripples in the Telugu states at a time when there is a strong fight between the YSRCP and the TDP-BJP-Janasena alliance in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections being simultaneously held with the Lok Sabha election 2024. The opposition parties have been criticising from the beginning that Rajendranath Reddy was not discharging his duties impartially and that he was acting like a YSRCP activist.

Rajendranath Reddy also faced allegations that false cases were being filed leading to illegal arrests of opposition leaders during his tenure. The TDP-BJP-Janasena leaders have also alleged that their genuine complaints against the atrocities of the ruling YSRCP leaders were ignored.

