EC Transfers Andhra Pradesh DGP Rajendranath Reddy Following Opposition Complaints

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Updated : 18 hours ago

AP DGP
Andhra Pradesh DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy (Photo source: Eenadu)

The Election Commission has transferred Andhra Pradesh DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy a few days ahead of the May 13 State Assembly Election. The poll panel has also directed the Chief Secretary not to give any election duties to Rajendranath Reddy.

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): The Election Commission on Sunday ordered the transfer of Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police KV Rajendranath Reddy with immediate effect.

The EC has taken these steps on the opposition's complaints that the DGP and several other officials are cooperating with the ruling YSR Congress Party in the state. The ECI issued orders to the Chief Secretary to transfer the DGP immediately.

The poll panel has also asked the DGP to hand over charge to the next in rank officer instantly. It has directed the Chief Secretary to provide a list of three DGP rank officers by 11 am on Monday for selection as the next DGP. The Chief Secretary has also been instructed not to give any election duties to Rajendranath Reddy.

The transfer of DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy created ripples in the Telugu states at a time when there is a strong fight between the YSRCP and the TDP-BJP-Janasena alliance in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections being simultaneously held with the Lok Sabha election 2024. The opposition parties have been criticising from the beginning that Rajendranath Reddy was not discharging his duties impartially and that he was acting like a YSRCP activist.

Rajendranath Reddy also faced allegations that false cases were being filed leading to illegal arrests of opposition leaders during his tenure. The TDP-BJP-Janasena leaders have also alleged that their genuine complaints against the atrocities of the ruling YSRCP leaders were ignored.

Read More:

  1. Lok Sabha Election 2024 | PM Modi Ahead In First 2 Phases, Heading Towards 400 Mark After 3rd: Amit Shah
  2. Pakistan Eager to Make 'Shehzada' Prime Minister as They Want Weak Govt in Power: Modi Targets Rahul
  3. "Daro Mat, Bhaago Mat": PM Modi on Rahul Gandhi Leaving Amethi to Contest from Rae Bareli
Last Updated :18 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.