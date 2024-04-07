Delhi BJP Stages Protest Seeking CM Kejriwal's Resignation

New Delhi: Delhi BJP leaders and workers on Sunday staged a protest at Connaught Place here demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his alleged involvement in the liquor policy case and irregularities in renovation of his bungalow.

The protesters used a purported replica model of the Delhi chief minister's newly renovated official bungalow calling it "sheeshmahal" and alleging irregularities in its construction.

Kejriwal has completed his journey from 'sharaab' (liquor scam) to 'sheeshmahal' by looting the people of Delhi, state BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said during the protest.

The Delhi chief minister was arrested by the ED on March 21 in a case linked to the Delhi excise policy by the Enforcement Directorate. He is in judicial custody till April 15.

At BJP's protest site near Palika Bazar in Connaught place, a selfie point with liquor bottle-shaped cutouts of AAP leaders accused in the alleged excise policy scam was also set up.

Apart from Sachdeva, senior Delhi BJP leaders and the party's Lok Sabha election candidates, MLAs and councillors participated in the protest. They raised slogans against Kejriwal and demanded his resignation over his arrest due to alleged corruption and scams in the AAP-led Delhi government.

Kejriwal has completed the "Sharaab Se Sheeshmahal Tak" journey by looting the people of Delhi, Sachdeva said, referring to alleged liquor scam and irregularities in reconstruction of his residence.

It would have been better if the AAP observed penance over corruption instead of holding a mass fast against Kejriwal's arrest, he said. He said Kejriwal's "Sheeshmahal" was "Taj Mahal of corruption" that no one was allowed to visit or see.

Delhi BJP co-incharge Alka Gurjar said the BJP was trying to remove the corrupt while the AAP and INDI Alliance were trying to save them. BJP's national media co-head Sanjay Mayukh that AAP leaders like Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia used to claim Delhi people as their own but "looted" them.

"The whole of Delhi feels betrayed by the drama of AAP to hold a fast over arrest of Kejriwal. People want an account of the Sheeshmahal worth crores of rupees and the liquor scam," Mayukh said.

BJP's national spokesperson and former AAP leader Shazia Ilmi said one felt ashamed of being associated with such a party that was founded with the promise of fighting corruption.

"I am shocked. Kejriwal spent crores in building a Sheeshmahal for himself but did nothing for the common man," she charged. Delhi BJP vice-president and a former minister in the AAP government, Kapil Mishra said Kejriwal did exactly opposite to what he preached before joining politics.

The AAP can not atone for "Kejriwal's corruption" by holding merely a daylong fast because the whole party was involved, he charged. The AAP held a mass protest fast at Jantar Mantar in the national capital and other states of the country , against arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister and its national convener.