Dehradun: PCS officer injured by bullet fragments in accidental fire at flag hoisting

Doiwala (Dehradun): A program was organized at Doiwala Sugar Mill on Republic Day. During this Republic Day program, a security guard accidentally fired into the ground, and the bullet fragments directly hit the executive director of the sugar mill, Dinesh Pratap Singh. Usually, when a bullet is fired, an atmosphere of chaos is created and the person who gets shot becomes panicky.

But Dinesh Pratap Singh, executive director of Doiwala Sugar Mill, did not panic even after being injured. Showing passion, he hoisted the tricolor even in an injured condition and also completed the national anthem. After the hoisting of the flag and the end of the national anthem, the people present at the spot hurriedly reached him. People saw that Dinesh Pratap Singh was injured in the stomach and hand. After which he was taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.

At the same time, the administration called a meeting. CCTV cameras were checked. In which negligence of the security personnel came to light. After which the security personnel who opened fire was immediately suspended and an inquiry was instituted against him. After this incident, the tradition of tribute firing after hoisting the flag in the sugar mill has also been halted.

A case has also been registered against the accused security guard in Doiwala police station, and it is being investigated. Doiwala Kotwal Hoshiar Singh said that considering the sensitivity of the matter, the investigation has been started by registering a case under the Arms Act in Doiwala police station against the accused security personnel Subhash Verma.