Congress Screening Committee Finalises Names for All 11 LS Seats in Chhattisgarh

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 4, 2024, 10:39 PM IST

Updated : Feb 4, 2024, 10:45 PM IST

Congress Screening Committee finalises names for all 11 LS seats in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh former Deputy Chief Minister TS Singhdeo said that their party screening committee finalised candidates for all the 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state and the final announcement will be made after the CEC decision on it. Chhattisgarh Congress state in-charge Sachin Pilot claimed that "the atmosphere is in favor of Congress in all the 11 LS seats in the State.

New Delhi/Raipur : Congress Screening Committee meeting was held in New Delhi on Sunday when the names have been finalized for all the 11 seats in the coming Lok Sabha elections. Party poll panels have also been formed for some seats. In this connection, the final decision for these seats will be taken in the Congress CEC meeting.

Senior Congress leader and former Deputy CM of Chhattisgarh TS Singhdeo said that discussion was held on all the 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh and the final decision will be taken in the CEC meeting. The work of the screening committee has been completed. "I will not contest the elections due to family reasons. But the party can field a big face from the state in the elections," he said.

Singhdeo attacked the BJP and said that PM Modi could not understand the importance of holy places of faith. He said, "Modi ji is from Gujarat. He has forgotten about Gujarat. Somnath temple was re-constructed after the Congress government was formed. Modi ji should not forget this. It seems that he is thinking about his Gujarat."

Congress Screening Committee Chairman Rajni Patil said, "There has been a mega brainstorming for securing victory in the elections. We will win the elections. Panels have been formed for many seats."

On the other hand, Chhattisgarh Congress state in-charge Sachin Pilot claimed that "the atmosphere is in favor of Congress in all 11 seats of Chhattisgarh. The names of the contenders who will win on all the seats have been decided." Congress has lost in the assembly elections but the percentage of Congress votes is intact, he said. Sachin Pilot also said that in the assembly elections, Congress has got only one percent less votes than BJP.

"Both the Sai government (in Chhattisgarh) and the Modi government (at the Centre) have failed. Till now the state government has not won even one vote. The promises have not been fulfilled. It is the work of BJP only to spread propaganda. On the ground, the people of Chhattisgarh are unhappy. That is why people have hopes on the Congress. We will seek votes on the work of Bhupesh Baghel," he said.

Since the defeat in the Chhattisgarh assembly elections, Congress has been focusing on the strategy for LS polls in the State.

