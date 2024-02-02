Doubt if Congress 'will get even 40 out of 300' LS seats: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday began her two-day Dharna here against the central government's alleged denial of funds of MGNREGS. During her Dharna, Mamata launched a scathing attack on the ally Congress as she had doubts whether the Congress would get 40 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Congress, I don't know if you will win 40 seats out of 300. Why such arrogance? You came to Bengal, we are an INDIA alliance. Tell me at least. I came to know from the administration. If you have guts, defeat the BJP in Varanasi. You lose in places where you won earlier", said Mamata. The Chief Minister also said, "We told Congress to fight alone in 300 seats. We will all support and give 243 seats to regional parties. Let those who are strong fight in places where they are strong. In this situation, Congress first came to Bengal to woo the Muslim votes here. BJP is giving tickets to Hindus. Congress and CPM are giving tickets to Muslims. We are for Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians," she said.

Mamata Banerjee further said, "If anyone can fight with BJP, then Bengal and Trinamool can do it. We can bring the regional parties together. Congress can't do it alone." She also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. "We are the so-called INDIA alliance. They didn't inform us. I don't want anything else. No one told me. I heard through the administration. They apparently called Derek (O'Brien) and asked him to pass their cars. I have not been notified even once," Mamata said.

The TMC chief also questioned Congress' decision to come to Bengal and not Uttar Pradesh. "Why you came to Bengal, why not Uttar Pradesh. If they had confidence, they would go to UP and defeat the BJP. Go to Varanasi and Rajasthan," she added. Raising the Manipur issue, Mamata said, "When Manipur was on fire. I wanted to go there myself. But they didn't allow me. I had sent a delegation. 200 churches were burnt in Manipur. Now seeing spring cuckoos doing photo shoots there", Mamata said.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi without naming him, Mamata said, "Now I am watching a new type of photo shoot. Those who never sat in a tea shop do not know how to make tea. They never loved or understood children... Also don't know how to tie the beedi and consume something else instead. They are now doing this in front of the camera," she added.