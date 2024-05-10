ETV Bharat / bharat

'India Should Respect Pak as It Has Atom Bomb': Cong Veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar

author img

By IANS

Published : May 10, 2024, 12:41 PM IST

Updated : May 10, 2024, 3:00 PM IST

Congress Veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar triggered a controversy by saying that "India should give respect to Pakistan as it has atom bomb".
Congress Veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar triggered a controversy by saying that "India should give respect to Pakistan as it has atom bomb".(IANS Picture)

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla hit out at Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's remarks on India's relations with Pakistan. Coming down heavily on the Congress for maintaining close ties with Pakistan, Poonawalla said that despite the country's involvement in terrorist activities against India, Aiyar talks about respecting them.

New Delhi: After Sam Pitroda's controversial statements, another veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has triggered a fresh row by saying that "India should give respect to Pakistan as it has atom bomb".

In an interview that has gone viral now, Aiyar says, "India should give respect to Pakistan as it has an atom bomb! If we don't give them respect, they'll think of using an atom bomb against India.

India showing muscular policy should not forget that Pakistan also has muscle (atom bomb) at Kahuta (Rawalpindi)." BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla launched a blistering attack on Aiyar's remarks on India's relations with Pakistan. Accusing the Congress of maintaining close ties with Pakistan, he said, "Despite Pakistan's involvement in terrorist activities against India, Aiyar talks about respecting them."

He asserted that Aiyar's remarks exemplify Congress' ongoing affinity toward Pakistan, a nation known for harbouring and supporting terrorists targeting India. The BJP spokesperson said, "When support came from Pakistan for the Congress, their leaders gave a clean chit to Kasab and Pakistan for 26/11. Shashi Tharoor used words with a language similar to Pakistan's for Kashmir. Many Congress leaders made statements regarding the Pulwama and Poonch terrorist attacks, and now Mani Shankar Aiyar, by standing with terrorists and supporting Pakistan, shows the Congress' hand with terrorists and Pakistan, and now another evidence of this has come to light."

Slamming Aiyar, BJP leader Major Surendra Poonia posted on X, "Mani Shankar Aiyyar is batting on behalf of ISI and wants India to sit in lap of Pakistan ! Why Congressis have so much love for Pakistan it’s in their SYSTEM." Aiyar's statement comes soon after the resignation of Congress overseas chief Sam Pitroda, a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, whose statements have embarrassed the grand old party.

Aiyar is also no stranger to controversy. He has been regularly making statements in favour of Pakistan and against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In 2015, Aiyar, during a panel discussion with a Pakistani anchor said that PM Modi has to be removed.

"The first and the foremost thing is to remove Modi. Only then can the talks move forward. We have to wait for four more years… Bring us back to power and remove them..."Again, very recently Aiyar took potshots at the Modi government during an event in Lahore. He said, "We have the courage to conduct surgical strikes against you, but we don't have the courage to sit across the table and talk."

Read More

  1. Police Complaint Against Congress Leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's Daughter for 'Objectionable Remark'
  2. 'Attempt to conduct Ram temple ceremony will hurt PM Modi': Mani Shankar Aiyar
Last Updated :May 10, 2024, 3:00 PM IST

TAGGED:

SAM PITRODARAHUL GANDHIMANI SHANKARCONGRESSCONG VETERAN MANI SHANKAR AIYAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.