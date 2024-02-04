Police Complaint Against Congress Leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's Daughter for 'Objectionable Remark'

New Delhi: A police complaint has been lodged against Suranya Aiyar, daughter of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, for allegedly posting an 'objectionable statement on social media.'

The complainant, Ajay Agrawal, a Supreme Court advocate and a BJP leader, alleged that Suranya Aiyar made objectionable remarks on different social media platforms on January 20, 2024, and other dates. He also provided a link to the video clip posted on January 20.

"Ms. Suranya Aiyar has posted a seriously objectionable statement on Facebook, YouTube, and other social media platforms on January 20, 2024, and other dates," Ajay Agrawal said in his complaint to the Delhi Cyber Crime Police on Saturday.

Adding the link to Suranya Aiyar's video, BJP leader Ajay Agrawal requested the Delhi Police crime branch register a case in this regard. Please go through this entire clip and register an FIR under Section 153-A (for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and other sections of IPC and also under other relevant sections of IPC and other acts as you deem appropriate after watching the entire 36-minute video," he wrote.

Meanwhile, the Residents' Welfare Association (RWA) of Delhi's Jangpura Extension on Wednesday asked Suranya Aiyar to move out after she condemned the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram Temple in a social media post.

The notice issued by the RWA stated, "A hate speech and act by a resident like you, Ms. Aiyar, for announcing a 3-day fast in a peace-loving locality where most residents inhabiting here came from Pakistan after losing all their wealth and fortune is highly unfortunate.

"In case you are unhappy with the consecration of Ram Mandir, which is a matter of pride for every citizen, you may go to the court and challenge its own verdict. But once again, don't delve into such activities that create hatred and tension around the colony," it added.

The notice went on to read, "In case you still think what you have done in protest against the consecration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, we would suggest you kindly move out to another colony, where people and RWA's can turn a blind eye to such hatred.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic temple was held on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the Vedic rituals, led by a group of priests.