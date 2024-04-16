Ahead of LS Polls, 29 Naxals Killed in Encounter in Kanker; 3 Soldiers Injured

Kanker (Chhattisgarh): Three days ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, at least 29 Naxals were killed in an encounter that took place with Chattisgarh Police and other security agencies here on Tuesday. Three soldiers were also injured in the encounter, police sources said.

Sundarraj P, Bastar IG, told reporters, "Security forces had received information about the presence of Naxalites of North Bastar Division of CPI Maoist in Chhotabethiya. Input was received that Naxalite Shankar, Lalita, Raju and others were hiding in the area. After this security forces started an operation in the area. During this operation, firing started from the Maoists' side and there was fierce firing from both sides. 29 Maoists were killed on the spot."

"The condition of all three soldiers is still stable and their treatment is going on. Action is being taken to identify the Maoists. Many modern weapons, including AK-47, SLR, INSAS and 3 not 3 rifles have been recovered from the spot. Kanker DRG and Border Security Force (BSF) team played an important role in carrying out this encounter," the Bastar IG added.

It is understood that the encounter started at around 2 PM.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the security forces for their success. Shah in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, stated, "Today, a large number of Naxalites have been killed in the operation of security forces in Chhattisgarh. I congratulate all the security personnel who made this operation successful with their bravery and wish for the speedy recovery of the brave policemen who have been injured. Naxalism is the biggest enemy of development, peace and the bright future of youth. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are determined to free the country from the scourge of Naxalism."

"Due to the offensive policy of the government and the efforts of the security forces, Naxalism has been confined to a small area today. Soon Chhattisgarh and the entire country will be completely Naxal-free," added Shah.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma congratulated the security forces for conducting the anti-Naxal operation. "Today's date will be remembered in the history of Chhattisgarh when our security forces entered the Naxal den in the forest of Hapatola in the Kanker district and carried out a surgical strike and killed about 29 Naxalites in a fierce encounter. A reward of Rs 25 lakh has been announced for them. There is news of Naxalite commander Shankar Rao also being killed. Full credit for this goes to the security forces, congratulations to all," the Deputy Chief Minister said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The number of Naxalites killed may increase further. Naxalites killed a villager in Chhotebethiya of Kanker on Monday. Since then there has been a continuous atmosphere of fear in the area and the encounter took place when the security forces were on a search operation.

Polling for the Lok Sabha polls will be held in Bastar on Friday, April 19. There is only one Lok Sabha seat in Bastar, while polling will be held in Kanker on April 26. Security has been beefed up in the area. This is the biggest anti-Naxal operation in the recent past.

In a separate incident, on Tuesday, two soldiers were injured in an encounter between Naxalites and security forces in the Maad area adjacent to Kanker. Efforts are being made to rescue the injured soldiers from the forest.

It is understood that a total of 79 Naxalites have been killed in Bastar so far in 2024. on April 2, security forces eliminated 13 Naxalites in Bijapur.

Recently, there was also an encounter between the police and Naxalites near the Odisha border in Dhamtari. In this encounter, a policeman sustained a minor bullet injury on his finger. The police seized a barrel granite launcher and a huge amount of Naxalite material from the spot.