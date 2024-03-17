FIR Lodged Against Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel in Mahadev Betting App Case

Raipur : Before the Lok Sabha elections, the troubles of Congress's strong leader and former CM Bhupesh Baghel have increased. According to the information received, Chhattisgarh EOW and ACB have registered an FIR against Bhupesh Baghel in the Mahadev Satta App case at the EOW police station here on March 4. This case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

During the Chhattisgarh assembly elections, allegations were made against Bhupesh Baghel. ED had alleged in the investigation that Bhupesh had taken Rs 508 crore as protection money from Ravi Uppal and Saurabh Chandrakar, owners of Mahadev Satta App.

According to sources, EOW and ACB have registered FIR on the basis of ED's allegations and the chargesheet presented in the court. Earlier, ED had presented a charge sheet in the court on the statement of cash courier Aseem Das. Now on the same basis the state investigating agency has registered this FIR.

The ED has been investigating money related to the Mahadev app for over a year. An FIR has also been lodged against the promoters Ravi Uppal, Saurabh Chandrakar, Shubham Soni and Anil Kumar Aggarwal. "Apart from this, 14 others have been named as accused in the FIR. Several bureaucrats, police officers and OSDs have been named in the case. A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sections 120B, 420 and 471", said an EOW Officer.

The ED had arrested Aseem Das, who had close relations with Saurav Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, from Raipur on November 3, 2023. Rs 3 crore in cash was recovered from Asim Das's car and house in the parking lot of a hotel in Raipur. ED claims that Bhupesh Baghel took Rs 508 crore as protection money from the promoters and owner of Mahadev Satta App.