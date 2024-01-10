MAHADEV BETTING APP FOUNDER RAVI UPPAL TO BE BROUGHT TO INDIA FROM DUBAI COURT ALLOWS ED PLEA

Raipur : Mahadev Betting App founder Ravi Uppal will be brought to India from Dubai, sources said. For this, permission has been received from Raipur Special Court. ED had filed a petition against Ravi Uppal in the special court of Raipur. In which a demand was made to bring Ravi Uppal from Dubai to India. This application has been accepted by the court and the exercise to bring Ravi Uppal from Dubai to India can now begin.

In this matter, a letter of request has also been issued by India to Dubai. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has got a big legal success in its efforts. The special court of ED has issued a request letter to the competent court based in Dubai to bring Ravi Uppal to India under extradition. ED had issued a Red Corner Notice through Interpol regarding this case, after which Ravi Uppal is in custody in Dubai.

As per the rules, the Indian Embassy will have to complete the extradition process by satisfying the Dubai High Court within the next 60 days. Ravi Uppal has been in Dubai jail for almost 30 days. After the court order, a request will be made to the Ministry of External Affairs on behalf of ED. After which the process will start regarding the extradition of Mahadev App founder.

This letter of the court will be sent to the UAE Embassy. After which, after getting consent from UAE, further action will start regarding Ravi Uppal's extradition. According to the information, in this entire legal action, ED will hand over the documents to the Ministry of External Affairs, after which the MEA will hand it over to the Indian High Commission in Dubai, which will present them in the competent court of Dubai. After this, the Dubai court will give legal consent for extradition.