CBI Arrests Gramin Dak Sevak in Alleged Bribery Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a Gramin Dak Sevak, posted at Mundro Branch Post Office in Jharkhand's Giridih in a case related to alleged bribery, the federal probe agency said on Tuesday.

According to the probe agency, a case has been registered against the accused, identified as Vipin Kumar (named in FIR), Lower Selection Grade (LSG) Post Master, Bagodar, Sub-Post Office, Giridih Division, based on a complaint alleging therein that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 for issuance of the favourable inspection report in favour of the complainant, working as Gramin Dak Sewak in the Mandramo Sub-Post Office, District Giridih of Jharkhand, the CBI official said.

Acting on a complaint, a trap was laid by CBI sleuths and a Gramin Dak Sevak, Mundro Branch Post Office under Suriya Sub-Post Office, Giridih, was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting Rs 13,000 (part of the demanded bribe amount), from the complainant. Ajay Kumar, Gramin Dak Sevak, was arrested, the CBI said in a communique.

Furthermore, searches were conducted at the official and residential premises of the accused said Post Master, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents, it said.

