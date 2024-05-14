ETV Bharat / bharat

DHFL Scam: CBI Arrests Dheeraj Wadhawan in Rs 34,000 Cr Bank Fraud Case

author img

By PTI

Published : May 14, 2024, 6:47 PM IST

Updated : May 14, 2024, 7:13 PM IST

DHFL Director Dheeraj Wadhwan arrested by CBI
Representational photo(ETV Bharat)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested DHFL director Dheeraj Wadhawan in Rs 34,000-crore bank fraud case. Wadhawan has been sent to judicial custody.

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested former DHFL director Dheeraj Wadhawan in connection with a Rs 34,000-crore bank fraud case, officials said on Tuesday. Wadhawan was taken into custody from Mumbai on Monday evening, they said and added that he was produced before a special court in Delhi on Tuesday that sent him to judicial custody.

He was already charge-sheeted by the CBI in connection with the case in 2022, they said. Wadhawan was earlier arrested by the agency in connection with the Yes Bank corruption case and was on bail, they said. The CBI had registered the DHFL case related to the alleged defrauding of a consortium of 17 banks to the tune of Rs 34,000 crore, making it the biggest banking loan fraud in the country, they said.

Last Updated :May 14, 2024, 7:13 PM IST

TAGGED:

DHFLCBIDHEERAJ WADHWANBANK FRAUD CASEDHEERAJ WADHWAN ARRESTED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.