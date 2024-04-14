BJP Manifesto Outlines to Make India the Third Largest Economy in the World

Kolkata: The BJP manifesto released on Sunday outlined how the Modi government will work towards making India the third largest economy in the world by strengthening the country’s economic prowess and making India the global hub for manufacturing. It has also indicated that India will emerge as a leading player in lab-grown diamonds in the world, a stone widely exported to countries in the US and Europe.

Modi’s roadmap to make India the third largest economy

Sustaining financial macro stability. Low inflation, high growth and fiscal prudence--we have demonstrated low inflation, high growth and fiscal prudence in the past decade--we will continue on this path and stay committed to expanding our economic prowess.

Developing Bharat as a trusted global value chain partner

Our policies such as Make in India and PLI have significantly increased manufacturing activities. We recognise that manufacturing presents huge potential for employment creation. We will make Bharat a trusted global manufacturing hub through a series of programmes, including simplification of regulatory processes, investment in infrastructure to meet the requirements of manufacturing hubs, bringing capital to the industry and investing in research and development.

Increasing the exports

We will promote Bharat's exports through international cooperation, infrastructure development and simplification of laws

Revamp commercial and tax legislation

We have substantially simplified the indirect and direct tax systems through simpler rules, new legislation and the use of technology. We are committed to launching an exercise to completely revamp our economic and commercial legislation to suit our economic needs.

Global manufacturing hub

Under the Make in India programme, manufacturing has emerged as a major economic sector with success in electronics, defence, mobile, automobiles and more. We will work towards making Bharat a global manufacturing hub and enhance employment in these crucial sectors.

Becoming product nation

We are a major engineering and design services hub in the world with many complex products being designed in Bharat. We will build on this strength to become a major Product Nation by combining our strength in product design services with manufacturing.

Developing robust industrial infrastructure

Based on the principles of PM-Gatishakti, the government shall develop industrial cities in different industrial corridors for balanced regional development. This shall promote the industrialisation of backward regions of the country.

Balanced and inclusive development

We will launch an initiative to foster balanced regional development across all districts of the country. Brand, promotion and exports of One District One Product (ODOP) products will be encouraged under the initiative.

Building a globally competitive food processing industry

We will establish smart food processing hubs equipped with cutting-edge technologies to enable comprehensive monitoring of the entire food supply chain, from farm to table, ensuring quality, traceability and operational efficiency. We will position Bharat as a major player in value chains of processed fruits, vegetables, fish, seafood and dairy among others.

Focusing on core industries

We will focus on the technology and sustainability transition happening in steel, cement, metals and engineering goods industries. We will support these industries to adopt greener manufacturing processes.

Promoting defence manufacturing

We will vastly expand domestic defence manufacturing and exports of Made in Bharat defence equipment. This effort will be facilitated by accelerating indigenisation in major air and land equipment platforms.

Positioning Bharat as a global railway manufacturing hub

We will promote manufacturing, research and development in the railway sector to make Bharat a leading global railway manufacturing hub.

Making Bharat a global aviation manufacturing and MRO hub

We will bring a commercial aircraft manufacturing ecosystem to Bharat. For this, we will design a policy for aerospace manufacturing in the country and try to develop our passenger aircraft. We will strengthen the civil aviation ecosystem by encouraging maintenance, repairs and overhaul (MRO) activities as well as aircraft financing and leasing activities institutions through comprehensive government support programmes under the Make in India initiative.

Promoting shipbuilding

We will ensure the availability of dedicated research, designing and testing facilities across the country to promote shipbuilding under the Make in India initiative.

Strengthening Bharat’s position as a pharmacy of the world

We will strengthen Bharat’s position as the ‘Pharmacy of the World’ by boosting the manufacturing and research capacities of the pharmaceutical sector, especially APIs. We will expand research-linked incentive schemes, encouraging companies to invest in research for new drugs, chemical entities and new biological entities.

Making Bharat, a global electronics manufacturing hub by 2030

In the last 10 years, we have established a USD 100+ billion electronics manufacturing industry. We have already become the second largest mobile phone manufacturer in the world. Our policies have resulted in generating huge employment opportunities in this industry.

Developing robust industrial infrastructure

Based on the principles of PM-Gatishakti, the government shall develop industrial cities in different industrial corridors for balanced regional development. This shall promote the industrialisation of backward regions of the country. We will consolidate our efforts and expand electronics manufacturing three times to become a major player in the global value chain. We will leverage our design capabilities to develop indigenous brands.

Making Bharat a major player in semiconductor and chip manufacturing

Building on our success in the electronics industry will deepen our component ecosystem and take semiconductor design and manufacturing to a new level to become one of the global majors in chip manufacturing.

Making Bharat a global leader in automobile and EV manufacturing

Bharat is a major automobile manufacturer. We will support the growth of the automobile industry and its transition to EV manufacturing. We will invest in establishing a nationwide EV charger infrastructure to encourage EV adoption.

Developing rare earths and strategic mineral industry

We will support exploration for rare earths and strategic minerals. We will develop partnerships with countries having reserves of these minerals to secure our supply chain. We will support the processing industries and manufacture of final products using rare earth and strategic minerals.

Making Bharat, a global leader in textile manufacturing

Bharat has been a leader in textiles, garments and apparel. We recognise the huge employment-generating potential of these industries. Therefore, we will accelerate the efforts made over the last 10 years and take the textile, garment and apparel industries to the next level. We will successfully operationalise PM Mitra Parks, invest in the research and development of new products, simplify the legal and compliance regimes, invest in common amenities, invest in infrastructure for the textile industry and launch special skilling programmes focussed on employment. We will also make investments in our traditional textile industries to take our indigenous industries and designs to the global stage.

Lab-grown diamonds

We will make India the largest producer of lab-grown diamond production, embracing cutting-edge technology and sustainable methods to drive economic growth and establish a leading position in the international market.

Setting up bio-manufacturing hubs

For fostering high-performance biomanufacturing towards promoting a circular economy for green, clean and prosperous Bharat by setting up bio-manufacturing hubs.

Building world-class station

We have already started the redevelopment of 1,300+ railway stations to world-class standards. We will expand this project to all other major and medium-sized stations.

Promoting EVs

We have successfully facilitated the induction of over 30 lakh EVs, currently operational on our roads. We will increase the fleets of EVs and will also establish EV charging stations.

Facilitating digital revolution by 6G

We will expand the 5G networks and take the lead in the development of 6G technology.

Expanding Bharat Net

We have connected over two lakh Gram Panchayats with BharatNet. We will expand Bharat Net to every village with broadband, making high-speed internet accessible to all.

Ensuring energy independence by 2047

We will achieve energy independence for Bharat by 2047 and reduce petroleum imports through a mix of electric mobility, a network of charging stations, renewable energy production and improving energy efficiency.

Implementing PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

We will enable homes across Bharat to run devices like electric stoves, fans, ACs, TV among others and also enable EV charging through solar energy.

Increasing ethanol mix for dual benefits

We have achieved record ethanol blending under the ethanol-blended petrol programme. We will further increase ethanol blending in petrol to mitigate environmental degradation while providing additional income to farmers.

Expanding nuclear energy

We will expand the nuclear energy component of Bharat’s energy mix through a focus on developing small modular reactors as well as increased investment in nuclear energy production.

Accelerating Bharat's renewable energy transition

We will harness Bharat’s renewable energy potential, targeting 500 GW of renewable energy through the establishment of mega solar parks, wind parks and the Green Energy Corridor project among others.

Developing battery energy storage system infrastructure

We will incentivise private sector investment in large-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) infrastructure for fostering renewable energy integration, grid stability and resilience, ensuring a sustainable and reliable energy future for all.

Increasing green hydrogen production capacity

With a clear focus on green hydrogen, we will invest in expanding production and developing technologies and aim to become a major green hydrogen production hub.

Global manufacturing hub in renewable energy

We will set up a Centre of Excellence for clean energy technologies and position the country as a global manufacturing hub for wind, solar and green hydrogen and scale up bio-energy manufacturing facilities from all sorts of waste