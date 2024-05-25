Dr Krishna Ella Awarded Johns Hopkins' Dean's Medal for His Outstanding Work in Public Health

Hyderabad (Telangana) : Dr. Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech, has been awarded the prestigious Dean's Medal from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, USA. He was honored with this award in recognition of his outstanding work in the field of public health.

Dr. Krishna Ella was presented with the Dean's Medal at the Bloomberg School Convocation held in Baltimore, Maryland, on the 22nd of May. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Krishna Ella said that this is a recognition for science and technology in India. He has dedicated the medal to India and its scientists.

Under the leadership of Dr. Krishna Ella, Bharat Biotech International has grown to be one of the dynamic companies in the field of biotechnology and vaccine making. The company is producing 19 types of vaccines including the Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine - Typebar TCV, Rotavirus Vaccine - Rotavac, and Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine - Genvac, the world's first invention.

Bharat Biotech has supplied 900 crore doses of vaccines to various countries so far. Above all, the company has brought the Covaxin vaccine in the shortest possible time to combat the threat of COVID-19. This vaccine is used not only in our country but in many countries around the world. Currently, Bharat Biotech International, which has a total of 45 patents to its credit, is currently working on developing vaccines for Cholera, Malaria, TB, Chikungunya, Zika and other diseases.