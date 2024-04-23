WATCH: Big Cats Cool Off Beside Pool to Beat Sizzling Heat; Visual Treat at Kanha National Park

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh) : The world famous Kanha National Park in the Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh is currently buzzing with tourists. As the mercury is crossing 40 degrees across the country, many tourists are making a beeline to the lush green forests of Kanha which provide great relief by offering relatively low temperature with the greenery spread all around. All the tourists coming to Kanha come with the desire to see a tiger in their heart, so if they see a tiger during the ride, it becomes an icing on the cake. Many times, barely a tiger can be seen in the reserve, but on Sunday, the entire family of tigers offered a rare visual treat to the tourists. Lucky tourists got to see 20 tigers in the morning safari. The big cats were spotted in all four zones of Kanha including Kisli, Kanha, Mukki and Sarhi.

The tigers seen on Sunday included 8 cubs and 12 adult tigers. Tourists saw five tigers together in many core zones. In this season, visibility increases in park due to drying up of bushes under sweltering heat. Also, wild animals gather around water sources in search of relief from the heat. Therefore, tourists can easily see tigers and other animals in Kanha National Park. The park management is excited about the increasing population of tigers in Kanha. He says that tiger cubs are growing up in Kanha and new cubs are also being added. This is a good sign for Kanha. He said that the population of tigers in Kanha is continuously increasing. Currently many females have cubs, which is a sign of further increase in numbers.