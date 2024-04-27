Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad's Genome Valley

Hyderabad (Telangana) : Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has suggested that industries and educational institutions should work together in the field of research in our country. He visited Bharat Biotech's vaccine unit at Genome Valley in Hyderabad on Friday. Telangana In-charge Governor C P Radhakrishnan was also present.

During his visit, the Vice President had a look at the process of vaccine preparation and had an interaction with the scientists there. On this occasion, the Vice President praised that Bharat Biotech has played an active role during the fight against the COVID epidemic. He recalled how the challenges thrown by Coronavirus were fought when the dreaded disease was at its peak.

Bharat Biotech Executive Chairman Dr. Krishna Ella explained to the Vice President about the ongoing projects and their commitment to finding new vaccines. He said that they aim to make our country self-sufficient in the vaccine-making and that they give top priority to new inventions, having already obtained more than 400 patents.

Suchitra Ella, the Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, explained the efforts of the past years and said that efforts are being made to bring many new vaccines shortly. She said that vaccines are being made for malaria, cholera, TB, and other diseases.