Bharat Biotech Chairman Krishna Ella Takes Charge as IVMA President from Adar Poonawalla

Hyderabad (Telangana) : Bharat Biotech Executive Chairman Dr. Krishna Ella has taken over charge as the President of the Indian Vaccine Manufacturers Association (IVMA). The IVMA has released a statement to this effect.

The IVMA further clarified that Krishna Ella will be in this position of IVMA President for a term of two years. As part of this, Krishna Ella took over charge from former IVMA president Adar C Poonawalla.

While Mahima Datla, managing director of Biological E, will take over as the vice-chairperson, Bharat Biotech Chief Financial Officer Srinivas will continue as treasurer and Dr. Harsha Vardhan will continue as the director general of IVMA.

Speaking on this occasion, Krishna Ella said that the aim of their association will be to continue to provide life-saving vaccines to everyone.

Meanwhile, last Friday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar visited the vaccine unit of Bharat Biotech at Genome Valley in Hyderabad. Dhankhar was accompanied by Telangana In-charge Governor C P Radhakrishnan during the visit. The Vice President recalled how Bharat Biotech played an active role in the fight against the COVID pandemic.

During this visit, Bharat Biotech Executive Chairman Dr. Krishna Ella explained to the Vice President about their commitment to finding new vaccines and their aim to make India self-sufficient in the making of vaccines.

Read More