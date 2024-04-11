Bengaluru Water Crisis: BWSSB collects Rs 20.25 Lakh Fine For Wasting Drinking Water

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The water problem in the city is increasing day by day. In order to manage this problem, the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has issued an order to impose a penalty for wasting drinking water. Accordingly, after the order, a fine of Rs 20.25 lakh has been collected so far.

According to the BWSSB order, potable water cannot be used for vehicle washing or other purposes. However, a fine has been imposed on those who violated the order and used drinking water for washing the vehicles. Till now, Rs 20.25 lakh have been recovered, through which water wastage has been stopped, said Jal Board officials.

Restrictions on many activities: Sections 33 and 34 of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Act 1964 prohibit the use of potable water in the city for cleaning vehicles, hand washing, construction of buildings, other attractive uses like fountains for entertainment and road construction and cleaning. A fine of Rs 5,000 is imposed on those who violate this rule. If such an incident is found, call the Water Supply and Sewerage Board call-centre number 1916 and complain, added Jal Board officials.

The BWSSB officials fined Rs 5000 on a person who washed his bike using drinking water in front of his house on the Ugadi festival here. There is a problem with drinking water in the city and Jal Board has issued an order not to use the drinking water for any other purpose. However, the person who was washing the bike using piped water in front of the house in violation of the rules has been fined.

Bengaluru - the capital of Karnataka and the IT capital of India is facing a severe water shortage.