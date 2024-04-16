Bengaluru International Airport Records Highest Passenger Traffic in Financial Year 2023-24

Bengaluru: Kempegowda International Airport has witnessed the highest-ever annual passenger traffic and cargo numbers, with a total of 37.53 million passengers traversing through its terminals and 4,39,524 metric tonne of cargo passing through the airport during the financial year 2023-24.

The airport catered to 32.86 million domestic and 4.67 million international passengers during this period, it said. "As we reflect on the past financial year, it's been a landmark period with the highest passenger and cargo figures ever recorded in our airport's history. We've also seen an increase in the number of airlines as well as destinations we connect to.

"Our position as the No.1 Airport for processing perishable cargo for the third consecutive year highlights our steadfast commitment to advancing cargo development facilities," said Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Operating Officer at Bangalore International Airport Limited.

With the successful launch of Terminal 2 and partnerships with leading airlines and cargo operators, we are poised to solidify our position as the premier gateway to South and Central India, he said.

In a statement, it said in the financial year 2024, with the surge in travel demand, the Bangalore airport emerged as the pre-eminent gateway in South India, connecting travellers to a total of 108 destinations, comprising 80 domestic and 28 international routes, thus significantly enhancing options for passengers.

The airport also experienced a remarkable increase in air traffic movements (ATMs), with a total of 2,45,880 ATMs recorded during financial year 2024. Domestic ATMs saw 10 per cent growth while international growth stood at 13 per cent as compared to the previous financial year.

The Airport Cargo recorded a total throughput of 439,524 metric tonne in financial year 2024, reflecting a notable 7.1 per cent increase from the preceding financial year.

International tonnage reached 2,66,186 metric tonne, exhibiting a four per cent growth over the previous year, while domestic tonnage experienced a strong 13 per cent rise, totaling 1,73,338 metric tonne in comparison to the previous year, the statement added.