Article 370 Abrogation Gave a 'Breath of Fresh Air' to Jammu and Kashmir: PM Modi in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that Article 370 abrogation, which gave special status to erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, gave a "breath of fresh air" to the region and "freed the people from the chains" imposed by the regional parties.

Addressing a rally at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, his first Kashmir visit after the abrogation, PM Modi said that for decades Congress and its allies “misled the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the entire nation on Article 370”.

“Did the Article 370 benefit the people of J&K or selected families? People have understood the fact that they had been misled. For selected families, they had been entangled in chains. Today 370 is not there, so the aspirations of the youth of JK are being fulfilled and they are getting new opportunities. There are equal rights and opportunities for all,” he said.

“Pakistani refugees and Valmiki community had no voting rights, They too have got their rights today,” he added.

"This is the new Jammu and Kashmir we were waiting for thousands of years. This is the J&K for which Syama Prasad Mukherjee gave sacrifices. Modi will leave no stone unturned to return this love. This is Modi's guarantee, a guarantee of fulfilling guarantees," he said.

“Jammu and Kashmir is India's forehead. There was a time when Indian laws were not implanted here and the downtrodden were not benefited by the Centre's welfare schemes. The tide has turned. Today, welfare schemes for the whole country are being launched from Kashmir,” he said.

PM Modi also switched to campaign mode for his party the BJP. “Lotuses are seen in every lake here. The JK Cricket Assocation also has a lotus (in the logo). Call it a coincidence or nature's message that the lotus is also the BJP's party symbol. So Jammu and Kashmir has a deep relation with the lotus," he said.