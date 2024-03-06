Security Beefed up in Srinagar Ahead of PM Modi's Visit

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kashmir on Thursday March 7, extraordinary security arrangements have been put in place in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. Mobile checkpoints have been set up on the major highways of Srinagar where pedestrians and passengers are being thoroughly checked, while vehicles are also being searched by the security agencies.

A heavy posse of security forces has been placed at the entrances and exits of the city.

Meanwhile, the area around Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar - where Modi is scheduled to address a rally on Wednesday- has been completely sealed and the area around the stadium is being monitored by drones and CCTV cameras to keep a close eye on the movement of the people. Police, CRPF and other security agencies are manning the spots in and around the venue of the rally.

Meanwhile, the J&K BJP has put up mega hoardings across the city to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Kashmir, which is his maiden visit to the valley after the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on March 7, Thursday, where thousands of people are expected to attend.

Authorities have deployed around 7000 government employees from Srinagar alone to the venue while the 10th class examination to be held on Thursday has also been postponed in view of PM Modi's rally.