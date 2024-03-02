PM Modi to Visit Kashmir on March 7; Over 7000 Govt Employees to Attend Srinagar Rally

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled rally in Kashmir on March 7, the administration has made extensive arrangements with over 7000 government employees from Srinagar district expected to attend the event while the venue for the rally has been changed by the authorities, sources said.

Sources said that the venue for the event has been shifted from Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) to Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar to accommodate a larger number of participants expected to attend the event.

A senior government official told ETV Bharat that 221 nodal persons and an equal number of drivers, along with buses, have been appointed to provide logistics for the participants. The majority of the participants, numbering 1825, belong to the Education Department, followed by 1518 from the Srinagar Municipal Corporation, the official said.

He said that all the employees will have to be at their pick up points at 5:30 am on the event date. “Arrangements for the pickup of 7114 participants from Srinagar district have been made. However, I have limited information about participants from other districts, but it is definitely possible that people from other districts too will be participating in the rally. Bakshi stadium has a capacity of over 30,000 and that means there is ample space for everyone," said the official.

Simultaneously, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has initiated the verification process for all participants and other government employees attending the rally. The official emphasized that while verification is routine, the scale of events like the Prime Minister's visit necessitates a thorough cross-check of details.

The shift in venue to Bakshi Stadium, known for its larger seating capacity, aligns with the expectation of a significant turnout for the rally. The event is considered crucial, marking PM Modi's first visit to Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

The rally is poised to focus on the government's initiatives and policies for Kashmir, emphasizing development and peace. Security arrangements have been tightened, with security agencies leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of attendees and dignitaries.

PM Modi's visit is anticipated to address the implications of the Article 370 abrogation and showcase the government's achievements in the region since then. The recent developments in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and tourism are expected to be highlighted as part of the government's efforts to improve the quality of life in Kashmir.

Security around the venue and across Srinagar has been significantly bolstered, with additional forces deployed and heightened surveillance measures in place. Aerial surveillance drones have been deployed for real-time monitoring, complemented by regular patrolling on foot and in boats to ensure comprehensive security coverage.

Alongside the rally, PM Modi is expected to inaugurate a handicrafts exhibition at SKICC.