PM Modi Likely to Visit Kashmir in March; to Address Public Rally in Anantnag

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): After his recent visit to Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir where he launched developmental projects worth crores of rupees, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up for a significant visit to Kashmir valley in March, where he is set to address a public rally in the South Kashmir's Anantnag district, sources said.

Reliable sources told ETV Bharat that PM Modi's visit is scheduled to visit the valley between March 7 and March 15. The highlight of the trip is slated to be a public rally in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, providing the residents with an opportunity to engage with the Prime Minister on various issues.

A BJP leader, who is privy to the details of PM Modi’s visit, revealed that there is a push from the BJP’s Kashmir unit to have an additional rally in Srinagar. However, as of now, no final decision has been made on this matter. The leader stated that PM Modi is expected to arrive in Kashmir at some point between March 7 and March 15, with the precise date set to be announced in coming days.

This visit marks the second trip by Prime Minister Modi to Jammu and Kashmir since February 20. During his previous visit, he addressed a public rally in Jammu and inaugurated projects worth a staggering Rs 32,000 Crores. The projects were launched by PM Modi in various sectors including education, railway, aviation and roadways.

Among the projects, the Prime Minister flagged off the first electric train and services between the stations of Baramulla and Sangaldan.