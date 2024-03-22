'Kejriwal's Arrest Because of His Own Deeds': Anna Hazare's Reaction About His One-time Follower

Ahmednagar (Maharashtra): Anti-corruption crusader, who once shared stage with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the famous 2011 Lokpal movement, has said that the Aam Aadmi National Convener's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the now scrapped Excise Policy case was “because of his own deeds”.

"I am very upset that Arvind Kejriwal, who used to work with me, raise his voice against liquor, is now making liquor policies. His arrest is because of his own deeds...," Hazare told a news agency in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar.

Interestingly, Hazare shared the stage with Kejriwal during the 2011 Lokpal movement after which the latter launched his party AAP to contest the Delhi Assembly elections.

Hazare said he wrote twice to Kejriwal on the matter. “Whether the policy is bad or good is a different matter. But because alcohol is bad, violence against women is increasing. The same liquor is causing murder. Now that he has been arrested, he and the government will take care of it. So I don't feel sad that he was arrested,” he said.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on the night of Thursday March 21 in a dramatic sequence of events after the federal probe agency came to interrogate him in connection with the now scrapped Excise Policy case.

Following his arrest, AAP leaders are staging nationwide protests against the AAP National Conveners' arrest during a late night drama. Police have detained several AAP leaders including Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi in the national capital Delhi.

The ED on Friday sought 10-day custody of the Delhi Chief Minister from the Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court. In the meantime, the AAP National Convener withdrew the bail application moved in the Supreme Court citing a clash with the remand application by the ED in the Delhi court.