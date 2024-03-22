West Bengal Can Also Witness Scenes Similar to Delhi: BJP's Sukanta after Kejriwal's Arrest

4 hours ago

Coming down heavily on TMC, Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar said that the state could also witness a scene similar to the ongoing furore over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.

Kolkata: West Bengal could also witness a scene similar to the national capital, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said on Friday, referring to the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Hitting back, the TMC said that such a statement reflected the "BJP's fear of losing" the Lok Sabha elections.

Kejriwal, the national convenor of the AAP, was arrested by the ED on Thursday night in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. "Last month, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemmant Soren was arrested. Now, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested. It only shows that being a chief minister doesn't grant you any sort of impunity if you are involved in corruption. Similar allegations of corruption have emerged in West Bengal in recent years. So, the state could also witness similar scenes like New Delhi," Majumdar said.

The TMC alleged that the BJP was using central agencies to "terrorise" the opposition. "Sensing defeat, the BJP is now desperate to hold onto power either by hook or crook. The arrest of Arvind Kejriwal hints at it. Secondly, in Bengal too, the BJP is using central agencies to pursue political vendetta," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, meanwhile, claimed that despite allegations of corruption against the TMC government, West Bengal will never witness similar scenes as both the BJP and the TMC have a "tacit understanding".

"It is due to this tacit understanding that the TMC walked out of the opposition bloc INDIA in West Bengal, and decided to contest alone," he alleged.

