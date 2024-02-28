Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy Resigns; Likely to Join TDP

YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, addressing a media conference in Ongole, Andhra Pradesh, said that for some unavoidable reasons, he had resigned from the membership of both the YSRCP and parliament. Speculation is rife that he will join the TDP and that his son Magunta Raghava Reddy will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Ongole on TDP ticket.

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) : Ongole YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy resigned from the membership of both the party and parliament simultaneously. Today morning, Srinivasulu Reddy held a press conference in Ongole, Prakasam district, and announced his decision.

Stating that his self-respect is more important than the party, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy said that it was not a matter of ego but that it is always important to maintain dignity in life. He said that for some unavoidable reasons, he had resigned from the YSR Congress Party. He alleged that the behaviour of AP CM and YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy is objectionable.

Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy further said that his son Magunta Raghava Reddy will contest as MP from Ongole in the coming election. There is speculation following this that Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy may be joining the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and his son Raghav Reddy will contest on the TDP ticket from Ongole.

So far six MPs have resigned from YSRCP including five Lok Sabha members and one Rajya Sabha member. RS MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy recently resigned from the party. The Lok Sabha members who resigned from the YSRCP are Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balasouri, Kurnool MP Sanjeev Kumar, Narasaraopet MP Sri Krishnadevaraya and Narasapuram MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju.

