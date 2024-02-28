Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy Resigns; Likely to Join TDP

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) : Ongole YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy resigned from the membership of both the party and parliament simultaneously. Today morning, Srinivasulu Reddy held a press conference in Ongole, Prakasam district, and announced his decision.

Stating that his self-respect is more important than the party, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy said that it was not a matter of ego but that it is always important to maintain dignity in life. He said that for some unavoidable reasons, he had resigned from the YSR Congress Party. He alleged that the behaviour of AP CM and YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy is objectionable.

Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy further said that his son Magunta Raghava Reddy will contest as MP from Ongole in the coming election. There is speculation following this that Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy may be joining the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and his son Raghav Reddy will contest on the TDP ticket from Ongole.