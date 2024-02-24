Narasapuram MP Raghurama Krishnaraju Resigns from YSRCP

Amaravati: Narasapuram MP Raghurama Krishnaraju on Saturday resigned from the Yuvajana Sramila Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). He has sent his resignation letter to party president Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Krishnaraju, who has shared his resignation letter on his X handle, alleged of persistent efforts by Mohammad Ghajinila to disqualify him from his parliamentary position saying none of the efforts could succeed. He said that despite hostility actions within the party, he was committed towards development of his constituency.

"....everytime you made an attempt, I also have equally made laudable, positive and even more powerful efforts working for my constituency and its holistic development as well its constituents at Narsapiral for the last 3.5 years despite of your hostility and malicious brutal acts to physically eliminate me," his letter read.

He wrote that he has tendered his resignation from the primary active membership of YSRCP as a mark of "strong conviction towards serving for public good". "As the time has come for all of us to face the Public Probity and mandate it will free both of us from this unsavoury association once for all," the letter added.

Krishnaraju emphasised on the need for immediate approval of his resignation hinting at continuing serving public interest outside party fold. He said that the time has come to seek the verdict of the people and he will always work for the comprehensive development of Narasapuram constituency.