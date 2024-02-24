Narasapuram MP Raghurama Krishnaraju Resigns from YSRCP

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 59 minutes ago

Narasapuram MP Raghurama Krishnaraju Resigns from YSRCP

In his resignation letter addressed to YSRCP president, Jagan Mohan Reddy, Narasapuram MP Raghurama Krishnaraju, said that Mohammad Ghajinila made repeated attempts to disqualify him from the parliamentary position. He said that he has been commited towards his constituency's development despite facing hostile actions within the party.

Amaravati: Narasapuram MP Raghurama Krishnaraju on Saturday resigned from the Yuvajana Sramila Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). He has sent his resignation letter to party president Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Krishnaraju, who has shared his resignation letter on his X handle, alleged of persistent efforts by Mohammad Ghajinila to disqualify him from his parliamentary position saying none of the efforts could succeed. He said that despite hostility actions within the party, he was committed towards development of his constituency.

"....everytime you made an attempt, I also have equally made laudable, positive and even more powerful efforts working for my constituency and its holistic development as well its constituents at Narsapiral for the last 3.5 years despite of your hostility and malicious brutal acts to physically eliminate me," his letter read.

He wrote that he has tendered his resignation from the primary active membership of YSRCP as a mark of "strong conviction towards serving for public good". "As the time has come for all of us to face the Public Probity and mandate it will free both of us from this unsavoury association once for all," the letter added.

Krishnaraju emphasised on the need for immediate approval of his resignation hinting at continuing serving public interest outside party fold. He said that the time has come to seek the verdict of the people and he will always work for the comprehensive development of Narasapuram constituency.

Read more

  1. Ruling YSRCP MLA Followers Attack Eenadu Office in Kurnool
  2. 'Bring petrol, Let's Burn Him': 'NewsToday' Contributor Assaulted by Sand Mafia in Andhra Pradesh
  3. Ruling YSRCP Leaders Swallow Visakhapatnam, Grab Lands Worth Thousands of Crores

TAGGED:

Raghurama KrishnarajuResignationYSRCP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why India’s GDP Growth Rate Is Set to Decline to 6.5 Percent Next Year

'Kidneys on Sale on Telegram': Telangana CID Registers FIR Under Human Organs Transplantation Act

R Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to take 100 Test wickets against England

Drugs worth Rs 350 Crore seized from Fishing Boat in Gujarat's Veraval port

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.