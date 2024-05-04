Allegations on Andhra Pradesh CEO over Non-Delivery of Pensions at Beneficiaries' Doorsteps

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) : All the opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh have repeatedly complained to Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena that if Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy and DGP Rajendranath Reddy are not transferred from their posts, the elections will not be fair and transparent in the State.

Opposition parties are criticizing that CEO Meena, who is supposed to send a report on the existing facts to the Central Election Commission and ensure that action is taken, has not performed those responsibilities properly.

Pension Issue in Andhra Pradesh: The AP opposition parties including TDP and Janasena are stating that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing a conspiracy through the Chief Secretary to blame the opposition for not taking up the distribution of pensions at the doorsteps of the pensioners and putting them in serious trouble. The opposition parties are questioning why CEO Meena announced that the issue of pensions has been resolved without ensuring the door delivery of pensions.

The YSRCP leaders are carrying out large-scale diversionary attacks on the leaders of the opposition party in the state on the issue of pensions. The CEO's lack of response to this issue is leading to many doubts among the opposition parties about the impartiality and neutrality in the election process.

No Door Delivery: If the need to distribute pensions at home is reported with examples at the field level, getting positive orders from ECI will not be difficult. However, the criticism of the opposition is that the initiative is lacking from the CEO side. Despite all the opportunities to distribute pensions at home, the authorities have not done so for 2 months.

In April, the elderly, disabled and widows were brought to the secretariats. This was done with a conspiracy to create a feeling among the people that the opposition was responsible for it and thereby giving political advantage to the ruling YSRCP. Due to this, the issue of distribution of pensions in April led to serious confusion. About 32 elderly people died. The opposition has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against all these.

Pensioners Problems in AP: The opposition parties have demanded that the pension should be distributed at the homes of retired government employees and beneficiaries in May. However, the Election Commission did not direct the CS to distribute the pension at home. The pension for May has been deposited in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Due to this, lakhs of old people, widows, disabled people and unfortunate people faced a lot of hardship as they were forced to go around the banks and wait there for hours. Many old people lost their lives in the process. Criticism is being expressed as to why the CEO is not taking the initiative to take these issues to the attention of ECI and take steps to distribute pension at home.