After SC Rap, Uttarakhand Drug Licensing Authority Suspends Licenses of 14 Patanjali Products

New Delhi : After being pulled up by the Supreme Court for not acting against Patanjali’s misleading advertisements, the Uttarakhand government has informed the apex court that the State Drugs Licensing Authority has suspended licenses of 14 Patanjali products.

An affidavit has been filed by Uttarakhand state government, ahead of a crucial hearing in the apex court tomorrow, through Dr. Mithilesh Kumar- Joint Director/State Licensing Authority (SLA), Ayurvedic and Unani Services, Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The affidavit has been filed through advocate Vanshaja Shukla.

“That the SLA issued Order dated April 15, 2024, to Divya Pharmacy and Respondent No. 5-Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., stating therein that the manufacturing licenses for 14 of their products namely- ‘Swasari Gold’, ‘Swasari Vati, Bronchom’, ‘Swasari Pravahi’, ‘Swasari Avaleh’, ‘Mukta Vati Extra Power’, ‘Lipidom’, ‘Bp Grit’, ‘Madhugrit’, ‘Madhunashini Vati Extra Power’, ‘Livamrit Advance’, ‘Livogrit’, ‘Eyegrit Gold’ and ‘Patanjali Drishti Eye Drop’, are suspended with immediate effect under Rule 159(1) of The Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945 for repeated violations under the said Acts and Rules”, said the affidavit.

The affidavit said that the order was also marked to the Drug Inspector/District Ayurvedic and Unani Officer, Haridwar to ensure strict compliance.

The affidavit said that on April 16, 2024, the Drug Inspector/District Ayurvedic and Unani Officer, Haridwar filed criminal complaint before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Haridwar against Swami Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna, Divya Pharmacy and Patanjali Ayurved Limited under Sections 3, 4 and 7 of the Drugs & Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

The affidavit said that the SLA vide Letter dated April 23, 2024, informed the Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, that action has been taken with respect to the complaint of one Dr. Babu KV intimated by the Ministry vide its Letter dated February 1, 2024.

“The SLA stated that it has taken disciplinary action under Drug and Cosmetic Act Rule 159 as well as a complaint has been filed under the Drug and Magic Remedies Act, against Divya Pharmacy and Patanjali Ayurveda Limited. Copy of SLA’s Letter dated 23.04.2024 to the Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India is annexed hereto….”, said the affidavit.

The apex court has in recent weeks repeatedly criticized Ramdev for not complying with its directives in relation with a petition by Indian Medical Association against its misleading advertisements of some of his traditional ayurvedic medicines.

The SLA said it will continue to take all due/further steps against Divya Pharmacy and/or Patanjali Ayurved Limited, as per procedure prescribed in law and/or as per directions of the apex court. “That the SLA tenders an unconditional and unqualified apology against any inadvertent and unintentional non-compliance with the order(s) of this Hon’ble Court. The SLA would commit no deliberate or willful act which would disobey any order(s) of this Hon’ble Court or undermine its majesty”, said the affidavit.