Kashmiri Pandits Fired কাশ্মীরি পণ্ডিতদের উপর গুলি চালাল জঙ্গিরা, মৃত 1
সোপিয়ান, 16 অগস্ট: ফের জঙ্গি হামলার বলি সাধারণ নাগরিক ৷ জম্মু ও কাশ্মীরের সোপিয়ানের ছোটিপোরা এলাকায় জঙ্গিরা একটি আপেলের বাগানে নাগরিককে লক্ষ্য করে গুলি চালায় ৷ একজন মারা গিয়েছেন এবং আরেকজন জখম ৷ দু'জনেই সংখ্যালঘু সম্প্রদায়ের ৷ জখম ব্যক্তিকে হাসপাতালে নিয়ে যাওয়া হয়েছে ৷ পুরো এলাকা ঘিরে রেখেছে নিরাপত্তা বাহিনী (Terrorists fired upon Minority Kashmir Pandits in an apple orchard in Chotipora Shopian) ৷
#Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of #Shopian. One person died and one injured. Both belong to minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 16, 2022
বিস্তারিত আসছে...