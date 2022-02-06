lata mangeshkar: 'లతా మంగేష్కర్ గానం అజరామరం'
Lata Mangeshkar: దిగ్గజ గాయని లతా మంగేష్కర్ మరణం పట్ల దిగ్భ్రాంతి వ్యక్తం చేశారు సినీప్రముఖులు. ఆమె మరణం తీవ్రంగా కలచివేసిందని చెప్పారు సూపర్స్టార్ మహేశ్ బాబు. ఆమె గానం ఎప్పటికీ బతికే ఉంటుందని మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి అన్నారు.
Nightingale of India, one of the greatest Legends #Lata Didi is no more.Heartbroken💔 The vacuum due to this colossal loss can never be filled. She lived an extraordinary life.Her Music lives on & will continue to cast a spell until Music is there! Rest in Peace #LataMangeshkar— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 6, 2022
నైటింగేల్ ఆఫ్ ఇండియా, దిగ్గజాల్లో ఒకరు.. లతా మంగేష్కర్ ఇకలేరు. ఆమె మహోన్నతమైన జీవితాన్ని గడిపారు. ఆమె గానం ఎప్పటికీ బతికే ఉంటుంది. సంగీతం ఉన్నంతవరకు ఆమెను గుర్తుచేసుకుంటారు.
- చిరంజీవి, నటుడు
భారతీయ సంగీతానికి నిర్వచనం..
Deeply saddened by Lata Mangeshkar ji's demise. A voice that defined Indian music for generations... Her legacy is truly unparalleled. Heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones and all her admirers. Rest in peace Lata ji. There will never be another. 🙏🙏🙏— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 6, 2022
"లతా మంగేష్కర్ మరణం కలచివేసింది. భారతీయ సంగీతానికి నిర్వచణం లతాజీ. ఆమె వారసత్వం అసమానమైనది. ఆమె కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలియజేస్తున్నా. మీ స్థానాన్ని ఎవరూ భర్తీ చేయలేరు."
- మహేశ్ బాబు, నటుడు
ఆమె పాడటం నా అదృష్టం..
Feb 6 is a dark day for us - the legend who has given us a treasure trove of lilting songs, the Nightingale of India, Lataji, has left us to continue her divine music in heaven🙏 It is a personal loss for me as our affection & admiration for each other was mutual❤️ pic.twitter.com/zTUjlw9D7y— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 6, 2022
లతా మంగేష్కర్ చాలా పెద్ద ఆర్టిస్ట్. ఆమె పాడిన ఎన్నో హిట్ పాటలకు పెర్ఫార్మ్ చేయడం నా అదృష్టం. ఆమె ఎంతో ప్రత్యేకం. ఆమెలా ఎవరూ పాడలేరు. ఆమె వెళ్లిపోవడం బాధగా ఉంది.
- హేమా మాలిని, నటి
💔 The GREATEST #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/OewRVKK9CY— Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) February 6, 2022
Saddened at the sudden demise of #LataMangeshkar Garu,— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) February 6, 2022
A voice that won millions of hearts.
You'll always be remembered and immortal with your songs.
Rest in Peace.
Strength to her family and loved ones.
So sad to hear that Lataji is no more, going to miss her so much.End of an Era!Lataji,Nightingale of India,whose voice hs made generations sing,dance & cry wil forever feed our emotion.Heartfelt condolences to Ashaji,family & friends.Nation wil miss her. Om Shanti#LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/eIOUxydQYm— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) February 6, 2022
Deeply saddened by the news of @mangeshkarlata Ji’s passing away. She leaves behind a huge legacy of songs which will be treasured for generations to come.May her soul rest in peace. Condolences to the family. #NightingaleofIndia #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/svW9iZsQb4— Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) February 6, 2022
The Nightingale of India sleeps but her melodious voice shall always spread the soothing feel forever that she contributed into the world of music. India lost a Legend today 🙏 #LataMangeshkar #RIP pic.twitter.com/I74U7bMj2a— Mehreen Pirzada👑 (@Mehreenpirzada) February 6, 2022
