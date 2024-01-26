ದೆಹಲಿಯ ಕರ್ತವ್ಯ ಪಥದಲ್ಲಿ ಗಣರಾಜ್ಯೋತ್ಸವ ವೈಭವ: ಭಾರತದ ಮಿಲಿಟರಿ, ಮಹಿಳಾ ಶಕ್ತಿ ಅನಾವರಣ

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಭಾರತ ಇಂದು 75ನೇ ಗಣರಾಜ್ಯೋತ್ಸವವನ್ನು ಆಚರಿಸುತ್ತಿದೆ. ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ ರಾಜಧಾನಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ದೇಶದ ಮಿಲಿಟರಿ ಶಕ್ತಿಯ ಜೊತೆಗೆ ಸಾಂಸ್ಕೃತಿಕ ಪರಂಪರೆಯ ಪರೇಡ್ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಿದೆ. ಈ ಬಾರಿ ಫ್ರಾನ್ಸ್ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಎಮ್ಯಾನುವೆಲ್ ಮ್ಯಾಕ್ರನ್ ಮುಖ್ಯ ಅತಿಥಿಯಾಗಿ ಪಾಲ್ಗೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಪರೇಡ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮಹಿಳಾ ಸಬಲೀಕರಣದ ಶಕ್ತಿಯೂ ಅನಾವರಣವಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ.
#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron riding in a special presidential carriage escorted by the President's Bodyguard make their way to Kartavya Path pic.twitter.com/F4hOovJoua— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ದ್ರೌಪದಿ ಮುರ್ಮು 90 ನಿಮಿಷಗಳ ಅವಧಿಯ ಈ ಪರೇಡ್ನ ಮುಂದಾಳುವಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಭೂಸೇನೆ, ವಾಯುಸೇನೆ, ನೌಕಾಸೇನೆ ಹಾಗು ವಿವಿಧ ಭದ್ರತಾ ಪಡೆಗಳು ಸ್ವದೇಶಿ ನಿರ್ಮಿತ, ಅತ್ಯಾಧುನಿಕ ಶಸ್ತ್ರಾಸ್ತ್ರಗಳು, ಕ್ಷಿಪಣಿಗಳು, ಡ್ರೋನ್ ಜಾಮರ್ಗಳು, ಸರ್ವೆಲೆನ್ಸ್ ವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆ ಹೀಗಾಗಿ ತನ್ನ ಶಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ಜಗತ್ತಿನೆದುರು ಪ್ರದರ್ಶಿಸುತ್ತಿದೆ.
#WATCH | PM Modi receives President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron at Kartavya Path for Republic Day celebrations pic.twitter.com/DnHM29vtPi— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024
ಇದೇ ಮೊದಲ ಬಾರಿಗೆ ಮಹಿಳೆಯರೇ ಇರುವ ಮೂರು ಸೇನಾಪಡೆಗಳ ತಂಡ ಪರೇಡ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ತನ್ನ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನ ನೀಡುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಅಷ್ಟೇ ಅಲ್ಲ, ಇದೇ ಮೊದಲ ಬಾರಿಗೆ ಸಾಂಪ್ರದಾಯಿಕ ಮಿಲಿಟರಿ ಬ್ಯಾಂಡ್ಗಳಿಗೆ ಬದಲಾಗಿ 100ಕ್ಕೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಮಹಿಳಾ ಕಲಾವಿದರು ವಿವಿಧ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಸಂಗೀತ ಉಪಕರಣಗಳಾದ ಶಂಖ, ನಾದ ಸ್ವರ ಮತ್ತು ನಗಡ ರೀತಿಯ ಸಾಂಪ್ರದಾಯಿಕ ಮಿಲಿಟರಿ ಉಪಕರಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಸ್ವರ ಹೊಮ್ಮಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 15 ಮಹಿಳಾ ಪೈಲಟ್ಗಳು ಭಾರತೀಯ ವಾಯುಸೇನೆ ನಡೆಸುವ ಫ್ಲೈ ಫಾಸ್ಟ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪಾಲ್ಗೊಂಡು ರೋಮಾಂಚನಗೊಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ಮೂಲಕ ಆಗಸದಲ್ಲೂ ನಾರಿ ಶಕ್ತಿ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನವಾಗಿದೆ. ಕೇಂದ್ರೀಯ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಪಡೆಗಳ ಮಹಿಳೆಯರನ್ನೇ ಒಳಗೊಂಡ ತಂಡವೂ ಪರೇಡ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪಾಲ್ಗೊಂಡಿದೆ.
ಗಣರಾಜ್ಯೋತ್ಸವ ಪರೇಡ್ 10.30ಕ್ಕೆ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಸುಮಾರು 90 ನಿಮಿಷಗಳ ಕಾಲ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ. ಇದಕ್ಕೂ ಮುನ್ನ, ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಯುದ್ಧ ಸ್ಮಾರಕಕ್ಕೆ ತೆರಳಿ ಹುತಾತ್ಮ ಯೋಧರಿಗೆ ನಮನ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದರು. ಇದಾದ ಕೆಲವೇ ನಿಮಿಷಗಳ ನಂತರ, ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ದ್ರೌಪದಿ ಮುರ್ಮು ಅವರು ಮುಖ್ಯ ಅತಿಥಿ ಫ್ರಾನ್ಸ್ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಮ್ಯಾಕ್ರನ್ ಅವರು ಸಾಂಪ್ರದಾಯಿಕ ಗೌರವಾದರಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ಪರೇಡ್ ಸ್ಥಳಕ್ಕೆ ಆಗಮಿಸಿದರು.
#WATCH | Delhi | #RepublicDay2024 parade at Kartavya Path begins with 'Aavahan'.— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024
ನಂತರ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಧ್ವಜಾರೋಹಣ ನಡೆಯಿತು. ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಗೀತೆ ಮೊಳಗಿತು. 21 ಗನ್ ಸೆಲ್ಯೂಟ್ ಗೌರವ ನೀಡಲಾಯಿತು. Mi-17 IV ಹೆಲಿಕಾಪ್ಟರ್ಗಳು ಪ್ರೇಕ್ಷಕರ ಮೇಲೆ ಪುಷ್ಪವೃಷ್ಟಿ ನಡೆಸಿದವು. ಇದಾದ ನಂತರ ಇದೇ ಮೊದಲ ಬಾರಿಗೆ 'ಆವಾಹನ್' ಎಂಬ ವಿಶಿಷ್ಠ ಪರೇಡ್ ನಡೆಯಿತು. ಇದರಲ್ಲಿ 100ಕ್ಕೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಮಹಿಳಾ ಕಲಾವಿದರು ವಿವಿಧ ಸಂಗೀತೋಪಕರಣಗಳನ್ನು ನುಡಿಸಿದರು. ಇದೀಗ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ಪರೇಡ್ ಸೆಲ್ಯೂಟ್ ಪಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ಬಾರಿ ಕರ್ತವ್ಯ ಪಥದಲ್ಲಿ ಫ್ರೆಂಚ್ ಸೇನಾ ತಂಡದಿಂದಲೂ ಮಾರ್ಚ್ ಫಾಸ್ಟ್ ಹಾಗು ಬ್ಯಾಂಡ್ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನ ನಡೆಯಿತು.
#WATCH | The detachment of Pinaka of the Regiment of Artillery from 1890 Rocket Regiment, led by Lt Priyanka Sevda of 262 Field Regiment, at the Kartavya Path.#RepublicDay2024 pic.twitter.com/1mZC0XFL9B— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024
ವಿವಿಧ ರಾಜ್ಯಗಳು, ಕೇಂದ್ರಾಡಳಿತ ಪ್ರದೇಶಗಳು, ವಿವಿಧ ಸಚಿವಾಲಯಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಇಲಾಖೆಗಳ 16 ಸ್ತಬ್ಧಚಿತ್ರಗಳು ಪರೇಡ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾಗವಹಿಸಿವೆ.
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ: ಭಾರತದ ಗಣರಾಜ್ಯೋತ್ಸವ: ಈವರೆಗೆ ಮುಖ್ಯ ಅತಿಥಿಯಾಗಿ ಪಾಲ್ಗೊಂಡ ವಿಶ್ವ ನಾಯಕರು