KULLU IN HIMACHAL RECEIVES FRESH SNOWFALL BOOSTS TOURISM BUSINESS HOPES

Kullu: The hills of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu and Lahaul Spiti received fresh snowfall on Monday. The tourists, who visited the Rohtang Pass, were seen enjoying the snowfall and capturing their memorable moments. At the same time, with the start of snowfall, the hopes of local tourism businessmen revived. Snowfall during the Dussehra festival would help the tourism business to gain momentum.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kullu district Ashutosh Garg said that the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of bad weather in Himachal for a few days. In that backdrop, people should not move to high-altitude areas during bad weather, he advised.

Meanwhile, snowfall has started in the Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham as well. The Dhams have been covered with a white sheet of snow. It has been predicted that the weather will remain bad for a few days. Meanwhile, over 17 lakh pilgrims visited Kedarnath Dham on Monday.