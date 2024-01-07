KARNATAKA COUNCIL CHAIRMAN GETS A TASTE OF MILLET ICECREAM LAUNCHED AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE FAIR

Bengaluru: A company in Bengaluru launched the ice cream made from millets at the Millet and Organic International Trade Fair in Bengaluru. Liki Company made the millet ice cream using corn, foxtail millet and ragi millet. This dairy-free ice cream made from processed millet milk is a naturally prepared ice cream without artificial flavours. The ice cream has been prepared in the Yalachenahalli JC Industrial Area in Bengaluru after two years of study and discussion with scientists.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the company's manager Gautam said, “Ice cream is prepared from the milk obtained from millet and real fruit flavours are used in it. A total of nine flavours, including mango, strawberry, butterscotch, chocolate and vanilla millet ice cream, have been released in the market. Various flavoured ice creams will be developed in the coming days."

"There has been a good response from customers. We are going to open a store in Jayanagar, HSR layout of Bengaluru on Sankranti. After that, we are planning to open more outlets in different parts of the city. Not only millet ice cream, millet bread, cookies and biscuits have been released in the market in Shimoga, Raichur," he pointed out. Karnataka Legislative Council chairman Basavaraj Horatti, who arrived at the fair, expressed his happiness after eating millet ice cream.