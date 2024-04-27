WATCH: Two Robbers Attack Shopkeeper; One of Them Gets Caught, Thrashed by Locals

Ludhiana (Punjab) : When two robbers attacked a shopkeeper with sticks in Ludhiana, the latter bravely fought and caught one of them. The video was caught on CCTV and it went viral on social media. The robbers arrived in a mobile shop in Ludhiana with the intention of robbery. They spent some time looking at the mobiles and then attacked the shopkeeper when he was searching for some items. However, the shopkeeper bravely fought these robbers and caught one of them on the spot.

While one robber managed to escape and all this was captured in the CCTV cameras installed there, the pictures of which are becoming very viral on social media. The shopkeeper is seen fighting with the robbers one of whom quickly escaped from the spot while the other tried to overpower the shopkeeper. When the local people started noticing the fight, the second robber tried to run away from the spot but he was caught by the local people along with the shopkeeper. The police are investigating the matter.