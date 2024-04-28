Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Gave Rs 75 Lakh To GM D Gukesh

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Indian Grandmaster (GM) D Gukesh recently won the FIDE Candidates Chess Series held in Toronto, Canada. With this victory, 17-year-old Gukesh not only became the youngest player to do so, but also became the second Indian player after GM Viswanathan Anand to be eligible to play in the World Chess Championship. 

Earlier, Russian chess great Chery Kasparov had won the Candidates Chess Tournament title in 1984 at the age of 20. His record of 40 years has now been broken by Gukesh, who hails from Chennai. 

Following this, GM Gukesh, who arrived here from Canada on April 25, was given a grand welcome by the public and the Velammal Vidyalaya School where he studies. 

In this situation, GM Gukesh, who won the title in the Candidates Chess Series, met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin. Stalin congratulated him for his stupendous achievement. At that time, Chief Minister Stalin gifted a shawl and gave him a check worth Rs 75 lakh as an incentive 

It may be noted that Rs 15 lakh was already provided by the Tamil Nadu government for GM Gukesh's training for this competition. Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Additional Chief Secretary Adulya Mishra and others were present on the occasion. 

