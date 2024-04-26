Groom Reaches Polling Station With 'Baraat' in Rajasthan

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 26, 2024, 1:28 PM IST

thumbnail

Udaipur (Rajasthan): A video of a groom dressed in wedding attire reaching a polling station in Rajasthan along with his family and 'Baraat' to cast the vote has come to the surface. During the voting in the Udaipur Mavli Assembly seat, Debari resident Jitendra Vaishnav reached the polling booth before going to Delwara in Rajsamand district, 50 km from Debari for his marriage. 

Before the voting day, Deputy Sarpanch Chandan Singh Deora asked all the wedding guests to first vote and then attend the marriage ceremonies. The second phase of the voting commenced at 7 am on Friday. Around 2.80 crore voters are eligible to vote in the second phase in Rajasthan. This is the final phase of elections for Rajasthan where polling on 12 seats was held in the first phase on April 19.

TAGGED:

LOK SABHA ELECTION 2024GROOMWEDDING ATTIRERAJASTHAN POLLING STATIONGROOM VOTE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Robbers Attack Shopkeeper

WATCH: Two Robbers Attack Shopkeeper; One of Them Gets Caught, Thrashed by Locals

1 Min Read

Apr 27, 2024

Etv Bharat

Watch: Dolly Chaiwala Serves Tea To Haryana CM Nayab Saini in Gurugram

1 Min Read

Apr 24, 2024

Tigers

WATCH: Big Cats Cool Off Beside Pool to Beat Sizzling Heat; Visual Treat at Kanha National Park

2 Min Read

Apr 23, 2024

The movement to the Kedarnath Dham Yatra started after the route filled with snow was cleared. After the clearance, the movement of horses and mules has also started. Following this, a number of travellers and devotees have registered online to visit the Dham.

Portals of Kedarnath Dham Thrown Open for Devotees

1 Min Read

Apr 22, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.