Groom Reaches Polling Station With 'Baraat' in Rajasthan

Udaipur (Rajasthan): A video of a groom dressed in wedding attire reaching a polling station in Rajasthan along with his family and 'Baraat' to cast the vote has come to the surface. During the voting in the Udaipur Mavli Assembly seat, Debari resident Jitendra Vaishnav reached the polling booth before going to Delwara in Rajsamand district, 50 km from Debari for his marriage.

Before the voting day, Deputy Sarpanch Chandan Singh Deora asked all the wedding guests to first vote and then attend the marriage ceremonies. The second phase of the voting commenced at 7 am on Friday. Around 2.80 crore voters are eligible to vote in the second phase in Rajasthan. This is the final phase of elections for Rajasthan where polling on 12 seats was held in the first phase on April 19.