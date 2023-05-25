WORLD THYROID DAY 2023 COMBATING LOW AWARENESS RATES OF CONDITIONS WORLDWIDE

Hyderabad: Thyroid hormone plays an important role in human growth, development, and various physiological and metabolic processes. At present, the problems of the thyroid gland are considered one of the hormonal problems in the world. Women are at more risk of developing this condition in comparison to men.

World Thyroid Day is observed on May 25 to create awareness about the thyroid gland among the general public. The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland which lies in front of the trachea in the neck. The function of the thyroid gland is to secrete thyroid hormones that change and regulate our body's functions.

World Thyroid Day was established in September 2008 at the Annual General Meeting before the European Thyroid Association (ETA) Congress. The day marks its foundation in 1965 to raise awareness about the diseases of the thyroid gland. The symptoms of this condition vary from fatigue, chills, constipation, dry skin, weight gain, swelling of the face, change in voice tone, muscle weakness, muscle pain, menstrual cycle changes, hair thinning, depression, memory problems, slow heart rate, etc in a person.

While treating a patient for the conditions of the thyroid gland, a doctor has to first understand whether the thyroid gland has enlarged in the patient. Doctors prescribe a blood test called the 'Thyroid Stimulating Hormone Test' or 'TSH Test'. This test helps identify the patient's thyroid levels, which helps in treating the patient.

Thyroid-related diseases are mainly caused due to unhealthy diets and stress. Therefore, doctors advise patients to maintain a healthy diet first in these conditions. Doctors advise patients to take the appropriate medication after the necessary tests are conducted and to carry regular check-ups to keep the condition under control.