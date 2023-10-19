Hyderabad: World Osteoporosis Day, observed on October 20 annually, aims at shedding light on the silent yet crippling disease known as osteoporosis. The day serves as a platform for raising awareness, promoting early diagnosis, and sharing preventive measures to ensure strong bones and a fracture-free future.

What is Osteoporosis? Osteoporosis is a term derived from the Greek words "osteo" (bone) and "porosis" (porous) which means "porous bone." This medical condition results in bones losing their density and strength, becoming fragile and prone to fractures. Unfortunately, osteoporosis often goes unnoticed until a minor incident, such as a fall or bump, leads to a debilitating fracture.

Theme for World Osteoporosis Day 2023: This year, World Osteoporosis Day will be observed under the banner of "Build Better Bones." This theme has been set to underscore the importance of adopting a bone-healthy lifestyle as the cornerstone for maintaining strong bones and, ultimately, a life free from the debilitating consequences of osteoporosis.

History: The history of World Osteoporosis Day can be traced back to Oct. 20, 1996, when the United Kingdom's National Osteoporosis Society, in partnership with the European Commission, organised the inaugural observance. Subsequently, in 1997, the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) took the reins and began organising and promoting this important day globally.

In 1998 and 1999, the World Health Organisation (WHO) joined hands to co-sponsor the event. In 1999, a specific theme was introduced for the first time: "Early Detection," highlighting the significance of identifying osteoporosis at its nascent stage.

Significance: Osteoporosis is a condition characterised by the weakening and brittleness of bones, often with no apparent symptoms until a fracture occurs. These fractures can result from even minor accidents or movements. Osteoporosis predominantly affects the elderly, making it one of the leading causes of fractures among this age group. Given its asymptomatic nature, it is crucial to prioritize bone health to preempt complications related to fractures.

Tragically, due to limited healthcare infrastructure, lack of accessibility, and insufficient awareness, only a mere 20% of osteoporosis patients receive a proper diagnosis and treatment. This gap in care underscores the importance of World Osteoporosis Day in creating awareness and motivating individuals to seek early diagnosis and assess their bone density, while also embracing a healthy lifestyle and dietary choices to fortify their bone health and prevent osteoporosis.

Five tips for maintaining bone health and a fracture-free future-

To ensure robust bone health and a life free from fractures, consider the following five essential tips:

Regular Exercise: Incorporate weight-bearing, muscle-strengthening, and balance-training exercises into your daily routine to keep bones and muscles strong.

Incorporate weight-bearing, muscle-strengthening, and balance-training exercises into your daily routine to keep bones and muscles strong. Nutrition: Consume a diet rich in bone-boosting nutrients, including calcium, vitamin D, and protein. Additionally, soak in some sunlight to enhance your body's calcium absorption.

Consume a diet rich in bone-boosting nutrients, including calcium, vitamin D, and protein. Additionally, soak in some sunlight to enhance your body's calcium absorption. Healthy Lifestyle: Steer clear of harmful habits such as smoking and excessive alcohol consumption. Strive for a balanced, healthy diet to maintain an appropriate body mass index (BMI).

Steer clear of harmful habits such as smoking and excessive alcohol consumption. Strive for a balanced, healthy diet to maintain an appropriate body mass index (BMI). Risk Awareness: Stay informed by participating in educational campaigns and familiarize yourself with the signs and symptoms of osteoporosis. Early intervention can prevent complications.

Stay informed by participating in educational campaigns and familiarize yourself with the signs and symptoms of osteoporosis. Early intervention can prevent complications. Testing and Treatment: If you suspect any risk factors or exhibit symptoms, don't hesitate to seek a second opinion from a medical professional. Early diagnosis and treatment are vital in managing osteoporosis effectively.

Global impact of Osteoporosis- The global impact of osteoporosis is significant, with statistics revealing that one in three women and one in five men over the age of 50 will experience a fragility fracture due to this condition in their lifetime. The World Health Organization has projected a staggering increase in hip fractures by 2050.

Annually, osteoporosis causes more than 8.9 million fractures worldwide, translating to an osteoporotic fracture occurring every three seconds. Based on WHO's definition of osteoporosis, it is estimated that approximately 500 million men and women across the globe may be affected by this silent bone disorder.

Despite these alarming statistics, a concerning reality persists: around 80% of patients who sustain fragility fractures are not diagnosed or treated for osteoporosis, the underlying cause of these fractures. This lack of diagnosis exacerbates the suffering and hampers the potential for effective management of the disease.