Hyderabad: Eye flu, also known as conjunctivitis, is a highly contagious and a common eye condition that can cause discomfort and irritation. It is characterized by inflammation of the conjunctiva – the clear tissue covering the white part of the eye and lining the inner surface of the eyelids. It affects people of all ages and can be caused by various factors.

Ten ways to prevent Eye flu:

Practice Good Hand Hygiene: Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after touching surfaces in public places or having close contact with others. Avoid Touching Your Eyes: Refrain from touching your eyes with unwashed hands, as this can introduce viruses or bacteria into your eyes. Don't Share Personal Items: Avoid sharing items like towels, makeup, contact lenses, or eye drops with others to prevent the spread of infections. Clean and Disinfect: Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home, school, or work to minimize the risk of contamination. Protective Measures: Consider wearing glasses or sunglasses during flu seasons to shield your eyes from airborne viruses and irritants. Use Hand Sanitizers: When soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol content to clean your hands. Avoid Crowded Places: During outbreaks, try to minimize exposure to crowded places where viruses can easily spread. Maintain Personal Space: Keep a safe distance from people who exhibit symptoms of respiratory infections, as these can lead to eye flu transmission. Follow Respiratory Etiquette: Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your elbow when you cough or sneeze to prevent the spread of respiratory droplets. Allergen Management: If you have allergic conjunctivitis, identify and minimize exposure to allergens that trigger your symptoms. Keep your living environment clean and allergen-free.

Eye flu is a common ailment, causing discomfort, but its spread can be minimized through proper hygiene and preventive measures. By understanding its causes, employing appropriate remedies, and taking necessary precautions, you can effectively deal with eye flu and protect your eye health.