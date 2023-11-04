IS SALT REALLY A NEW CULPRIT IN TYPE 2 DIABETES

Hyderabad: People suffering from type 2 diabetes always try to avoid consuming food sans sugar as they assume that taking sugar will spike their sugar level. Even doctors, too, advise diabetics to avoid intake of sugar. Now, a new study from the US points the finger at salt. The study, conducted by researchers at Tulane University in New Orleans, used data on about 4,00,000 adults, taken from the UK Biobank study. This observational study followed the participants for nearly 12 years. In that time, around 13,000 developed type 2 diabetes.

In a press release, the principal investigator of the study said that taking the saltshaker off the table can help prevent type 2 diabetes. But, is it as simple as that? For a start, this type of study called an observational study, cannot prove that one thing causes another, only that one thing is related to another. (There could be other factors at play.) So, it is not appropriate to say removing the saltshaker can help prevent it.

"My colleague Dan Green and I have earlier criticised university press releases such as this as they can lead to misleading news stories. The Tulane study can only suggest an association between salt use and the risk of developing type 2 diabetes nothing more. This is before considering the quality of the data itself.

The data used to assess salt use, was based on the simple question: Do you add salt to your food? (It specifically excluded salt added in cooking.) The questions the participants in the study answered only had the options: never/rarely, sometimes, usually or always. This means it is not possible to estimate from the answers how much salt might be associated with an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Processed food is the biggest source...

Normal salt intake in countries like the UK is about 8g or two teaspoons a day. But, about three-quarters of this comes from processed foods. Most of the rest is added during cooking with very little added at the table. The NHS advises that people should limit their daily salt intake to around 6g. Although people in the UK have reduced their salt intake over the last couple of decades, there is still a way to go.

Given that salt reduction is a public health goal, it is important to be able to quantify intake to see if there is potential for what is known as a dose-response effect. The data reported was unable to suggest if consuming 2g of salt a day added to the table increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes more than consuming, say, 1g a day.

The researchers used other tests of salt intake, including an estimate of how much salt participants lost in their urine over 24 hours. This is the most accurate way to measure sodium or salt intake. This approach also suggested that higher sodium in the urine was linked to a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes. However, what participants ate was not considered at all in this analysis. So, it is not clear if salt can be directly implicated in increasing a person's risk of developing type 2 diabetes

There is some evidence that increasing salt intake, as measured by sodium in urine may be linked to increased levels of the stress hormone cortisol. This has been linked to increased blood pressure and the reduced effectiveness of the hormone insulin. Insulin normally controls blood glucose levels and is a key part of how type 2 diabetes develops. However, evidence for this mechanism has only been shown in rats.

Reducing salt is still a good idea...

What we can be more sure about is that people with type 2 diabetes, who often also have high blood pressure, tend to see their blood pressure improve when they consume less salt. So, the take-home message is: that using less salt as part of a healthy diet, which is known to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, is a good idea.