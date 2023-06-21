Hyderabad: Yoga is not just about physical healing and fitness; it encompasses a holistic approach to well-being that includes emotional, mental, and spiritual aspects. The practice of yoga goes beyond the physical postures and extends to breathing control, meditation, and ethical principles. Here are some must-have yoga Yoga equipment and accessories.

Yoga Mat:

A good-quality yoga mat provides grip, cushioning, and stability for your practice. Look for a durable, non-slip mat, and appropriately thick to protect your joints.

Yoga Towel:

A yoga towel is a non-slip and absorbent towel that can be placed on top of your mat. It helps maintain traction and prevents slipping, especially during hot yoga or intense practices that cause perspiration. A yoga towel can be beneficial if you tend to sweat a lot during your practice. It provides extra grip and absorbs moisture, keeping your mat dry and slip-free.

Yoga Strap:

A Yoga strap, also known as a yoga belt, is a versatile prop commonly used in yoga practice to improve flexibility, assist in achieving proper alignment, and deepen stretches. It is typically a long, sturdy strap made of cotton or nylon with a buckle or a D-ring at one end.

Fitness Trackers/Wearable Devices:

Fitness trackers or wearable devices with built-in heart rate monitors and activity-tracking features can be useful during yoga practice. They can help you monitor your heart rate, track the number of calories burned, and also analyze your sleep patterns for overall wellness.

Knee and wrist pads:

Knee and wrist pads are accessories that can provide extra cushioning and support during yoga practice, particularly for poses that pressure these joints. Using these pads can minimize discomfort, prevent unnecessary strain, and focus on maintaining proper alignment and engagement in your yoga practice. (With Agency Inputs)