Happy New Year 2024: Gorge on these tasty-yet-healthy items to stay fit
Published: 2 hours ago
Tired of boring diet plans? Want to up your fitness game in 2024? Then, make excellent food habits as one of your top New Year resolutions. And, start with this handy list of healthy foods and get back on the fast lane of hectic life.
- Avocados: This toast topper is one of the richest sources of fats besides being loaded with antioxidants and nutrients that help with cholesterol, bone density, skincare, and eye health.
- Berries: Berries are high in fibre and antioxidants and have high disease-fighting nutrients that increase your immunity.
- Pomegranate: These fruits help in improving workouts, lowering the risk of cancer and preventing heart attacks and stroke.
- Kefir: Kefir contains protein, calcium, B vitamins, potassium and probiotics that can prevent infections.
- Broccoli: This green plant contains compounds called indole glucosinolates, that aid in maintaining the balance of healthy bacteria in the gut.
- Eggs: Consuming eggs daily will prevent sarcopenia and keep a check on your health and eye health.
- Mushrooms: Even today, people include mushrooms in their diet to support longevity and detoxify their bodies.
- Garlic: They benefit people suffering from high levels of diabetes, cholesterol, blood pressure.
- Olive oil: A rich source of vitamin E, polyphenols, and monounsaturated fatty acids, the correct amount of olive oil reduces the risk of heart disease.
- Leafy Greens: Ale, spinach, Swiss chard, and bok choy are excellent sources of protein and flavonoids and can cure cancer, and obesity.
