Hyderabad: Hey, 2024! Time for a fresh start and what is better than making a new resolution for the new year? Yet, you might have to even ensure that you follow those from the list. Worry not, we are here to assist you in both making the resolution and implementing it.

There must be a lot that you would have thought of to implement in the upcoming span of 365 days. It might not be possible to bring everything to the table. So here are some of the refined and most important resolutions which might come in handy for you to swear for the year 2024.

Stay healthy and fit

It is an era of multiple threats to our health. As an old adage goes like this, "a sound mind in a sound body." It is essential to embrace a healthier lifestyle by incorporating regular exercise. Well, you can choose to go to the gym or stick to a strict home exercise regimen. It might seem like a simple milestone and it will be if you make it a habit. How can you achieve it? A record of your body mass and the extent of your workouts, will be a good motivator. Keep it going day after day, week after week and in time and it becomes your habit. Staying healthy and fit can, in all likelihood, stay as a good habit. Caution: If you have lifestyle disease or cardiac ailments, consult with your doctor before you choose your gym or exercise.

Eat right

Eating right is the first of many steps in your personal health. If you walk into a bookstore, it is highly unlikely you would miss the books on diet and nutrition advice. Switching to the DASH(Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet has many benefits and is also deemed to be the best eating pattern for heart health, the Associated Press reported citing a recent American Heart Association(AHA) scientific statement.

So what should it be? The diet should be high in non-starchy vegetables, fruits, whole grains and legumes, and it's low in salt, added sugar, tropical oil, alcohol and processed foods.

Improving dietary fibre intake is another crucial aspect. Fibre has proven to reduce the risk for heart disease, while reducing the risk for diabetes, improving cholesterol.

How to make it work? Keep a weekly food chart, try sticking to it. Create a reward system of points for completing every week with a proper diet. Restrict the self-reward system to healthy choices. You know what we mean.

Spend time with family

It is very essential to distribute your time to your loved ones and near ones. Spending quality time with people who matter the most in your life will help make you achieve life goals/couple goals easier. Our work commitments and busy schedules of life should not hamper our bond with our family. Make this a habit by evolving a reward system, which is beneficial to each other.

Financial freedom

One should have total control over their finances and the way one spends their money. Try to develop a strong financial backup as god forbid, you never know what situation may arise. You can start by examining your current financial situation and setting realistic goals. Start with small savings. Once you reach there, start moving up the bar. Move from savings to investments. Invest wisely. There are multiple financial advisers starting from your home bank to fund managers, you can ask them to help you create a portfolio and follow it. Sooner you achieve complete financial freedom, the better off you would be later in your life. Disclaimer: We understand it is your hard earned money and the decision on saving/spending or investing is totally yours.

Inculcate a new skill

Why enter the new year with the same skill sets as of the previous year? Learning a new skill would be a great achievement for your intrapersonal development. A new skill is an umbrella term that includes a variety of expertise, be it dancing, singing, poetry, writing, and so on. It's up to you to decide and embrace one or more such mastery.

According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychology, only 46% of people turn up with their New Year’s resolutions. It means that over 50% of the people fail to execute their resolutions. We wish you to belong in the group that sticks to the resolutions and if not, strive to get there.

Five points on how to implement your resolutions-